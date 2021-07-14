MiniDoge – Achieves Fastest Cryptocurrency in 2021 Tag

Phoenix, Arizona, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEXPRWIRE, MiniDoge is honored to have the achievement of being the fastest Cryptocurrency in the world. MiniDoge is a strong competitor in the Cryptocurrency world which has already reached a $300 million dollar market cap in 72 hours. Under one week had over 70,000 holders already, and to top off the high success accomplishments, MiniDoge filled a $1,500,000 presale in 15 minutes. These numbers are providing for exciting news yet to come.











This will leave the rest of the Doge’s left in the pack. Being the first to have an Autoboost for a currency stands to allow and shows the difference that MiniDoge is from the rest. Thank you for being part of the MiniDoge pack as we grow, you will grow. It is a community, and we all strive to reach our goal to help get the animals to the nearest shelter. In less than 10 days, MiniDoge has donated $100,000 to Hope for Paws to continue its goal.

The community wants to share fast growth with the rest of the pack, will you be there? There are still so many more features coming in the future for MiniDoge, and this is not the first or last excitement we will see from the Mini But Mighty MiniDoge.



