This adorable mini fire pit is nearly $100 off for Black Friday

For warmer and cooler weather alike (emphasis on the cooler since it's uh, getting very chilly outside!), there's nothing like spending time outdoors — whether it's camping, dining al fresco, going on hikes or hanging with friends around a fire.

One of the most universally loved things to do in the spring and summer and into the fall is sitting with friends and family by a fire pit, but it can be a costly and space-consuming pastime. This is where we say "thank you" to the Black Friday gods above.

Solo Stove has "personal" fire pits a.k.a miniature-sized, stainless steel fire pits that are meant for small areas but are also great for average-sized yards — and they're on super sale right now. Sounds like an ideal holiday gift, no?

Not only are Solo Stove's fire pits compact in size, they're travel-friendly too, meaning they're portable and packable for camping trips and more.

While Solo Stove offers three different sizes (the Ranger, the Bonfire and the Yukon), the Ranger is your best bet if you want to start with the smallest and most affordable option.

If you're wondering how the Solo Stove operates, it's very simple to use. Without batteries or fans, the Ranger is fueled by chunk wood (or small logs). And if you hate the smell of a campfire, you don't have to worry about that with a Solo Stove either, as it doesn't produce any smoke. Plus, because the Ranger burns the wood super efficiently, cleaning up is easy — you'll be left only with ultra-fine ash that you can dump into the trash.

With more than 1,200 five-star reviews, the innovative fire pit is a clear choice for those looking to entertain at home.

"Great fire pit that is extremely portable and well-made," one reviewer said. "My existing backyard pit created so much smoke we barely used it. The Ranger allows us to utilize the back patio and have a nice fire. It also creates a great flame for that fire aesthetic. It seems to maximize the amount of flame with the provided fuel as well."

One customer also wished they could give the product 10 stars because it is "virtually smokeless."

"I gave [my Ranger Fire Pit] 5 stars but would give it ten if possible," he said. "The fire pit is a work of stainless steel art. The fire starts very easily with a bit of tinder and burns clean and hot. The ordering process was simple and was delivered in 3 days! It is wonderful and I recommend it to everyone."

While the majority of reviews are glowing, the price seems to be its only downside since it's still $200 while even being on sale.

If you do choose to go with one of the larger Solo Stove models, there are additional accessories you won't want to forget like the firewood, a stand or roasting sticks, or you can opt to buy everything in handy fire pit bundles, too.

