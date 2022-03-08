Mini Skirts Are Having a Moment in Hollywood — Shop the Look for Under $30 on Amazon

Eden Lichterman
·3 min read
Mini Skirt Trend
Mini Skirt Trend

Getty Images

If you've scrolled through your Instagram feed recently, you may have noticed more and more celebs wearing mini skirts. Hailey Bieber posted a photo in a black mini skirt and an oversized leather jacket, and a couple weeks later, Elsa Hosk wore a strikingly similar outfit. Even the Gen Z queen herself, Olivia Rodrigo, rocked a camo print mini skirt with epic knee-high heels and a crop top. Thanks to Amazon's wide selection of trendy fashion, you can try out the spring fashion trend for less than $30.

Some of the retailer's mini skirt options include plain black ones, patterned options, and a pleated tennis skirt. Keep scrolling through to check out five under-$30 mini skirts with thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon:

Wdirara Split Hem Mini Skirt

To channel Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk's exact looks, go for the Wdirara Split Hem Mini Skirt. It has the same tight, high-waisted fit with a slit on the left side, and it's made from stretchy polyester with a zipper closure up the back. For the full supermodel-off-duty effect, wear the skirt with a red button-down shirt and an oversized faux-leather moto jacket.

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Wdirara mini skirt
Wdirara mini skirt

Lyaner Jacquard Side Slit High-Waist Mini Skirt

Another side-slit option, the Lyaner Jacquard High-Waist Mini Skirt comes in 13 colors and sizes XS through XL. It's made from a combination of polyester and spandex with a slight floral print and zipper closure. Especially if you have a warm-weather vacation coming up, this skirt is perfect to throw on with a crop top and sandals for a night out.

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Lyaner mini skirt
Lyaner mini skirt

Verdusa Floral Mesh Overlay Elastic Waist Mini Skirt

If you're looking for more of a statement piece, check out the Verdusa Floral Mesh Mini Skirt. Available in 17 whimsical patterns, the mini skirt has an elastic waistband and a full slip with a lettuce-hem mesh overlay. One shopper was "pleasantly surprised at the quality," adding that the skirt "fit well without any slipping down or riding up."

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Verdusa mini skirt
Verdusa mini skirt

Hoerev High-Waist Pleated Tennis Skirt

A few days ago, Elsa Hosk posted an Instagram story in a pleated tennis skirt, and you can get the look for $17 on Amazon. The Hoerev High-Waist Pleated Tennis Skirt has shorts underneath and a hidden zipper closure on the side. More than 16,400 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and one even called it the "best tennis skirt on the market."

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Hoerev mini skirt
Hoerev mini skirt

Floerns Plaid High-Waist Mini Skirt

For a classic school uniform vibe, consider the Floerns Plaid High-Waist Mini Skirt. It comes in 17 plaid patterns and sizes XS through 4X. You can wear the mini skirt in cooler weather with a turtleneck sweater, tights, and knee-high boots and continue wearing it into spring with a cropped tee and sneakers. It's a piece you can count on never going out of style.

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Floerns mini skirt
Floerns mini skirt
