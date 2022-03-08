Mini Skirts Are Having a Moment in Hollywood — Shop the Look for Under $30 on Amazon

Mini Skirt Trend

Getty Images

If you've scrolled through your Instagram feed recently, you may have noticed more and more celebs wearing mini skirts. Hailey Bieber posted a photo in a black mini skirt and an oversized leather jacket, and a couple weeks later, Elsa Hosk wore a strikingly similar outfit. Even the Gen Z queen herself, Olivia Rodrigo, rocked a camo print mini skirt with epic knee-high heels and a crop top. Thanks to Amazon's wide selection of trendy fashion, you can try out the spring fashion trend for less than $30.

Some of the retailer's mini skirt options include plain black ones, patterned options, and a pleated tennis skirt. Keep scrolling through to check out five under-$30 mini skirts with thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon:

Wdirara Split Hem Mini Skirt

To channel Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk's exact looks, go for the Wdirara Split Hem Mini Skirt. It has the same tight, high-waisted fit with a slit on the left side, and it's made from stretchy polyester with a zipper closure up the back. For the full supermodel-off-duty effect, wear the skirt with a red button-down shirt and an oversized faux-leather moto jacket.

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Wdirara mini skirt

Lyaner Jacquard Side Slit High-Waist Mini Skirt

Another side-slit option, the Lyaner Jacquard High-Waist Mini Skirt comes in 13 colors and sizes XS through XL. It's made from a combination of polyester and spandex with a slight floral print and zipper closure. Especially if you have a warm-weather vacation coming up, this skirt is perfect to throw on with a crop top and sandals for a night out.

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Lyaner mini skirt

Verdusa Floral Mesh Overlay Elastic Waist Mini Skirt

If you're looking for more of a statement piece, check out the Verdusa Floral Mesh Mini Skirt. Available in 17 whimsical patterns, the mini skirt has an elastic waistband and a full slip with a lettuce-hem mesh overlay. One shopper was "pleasantly surprised at the quality," adding that the skirt "fit well without any slipping down or riding up."

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Verdusa mini skirt

Hoerev High-Waist Pleated Tennis Skirt

A few days ago, Elsa Hosk posted an Instagram story in a pleated tennis skirt, and you can get the look for $17 on Amazon. The Hoerev High-Waist Pleated Tennis Skirt has shorts underneath and a hidden zipper closure on the side. More than 16,400 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and one even called it the "best tennis skirt on the market."

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Hoerev mini skirt

Floerns Plaid High-Waist Mini Skirt

For a classic school uniform vibe, consider the Floerns Plaid High-Waist Mini Skirt. It comes in 17 plaid patterns and sizes XS through 4X. You can wear the mini skirt in cooler weather with a turtleneck sweater, tights, and knee-high boots and continue wearing it into spring with a cropped tee and sneakers. It's a piece you can count on never going out of style.

Shop now: $25; amazon.com