All pies are great in our book, but shrink them down and they’re even better. Think about it: You could eat one normal slice or pop three tiny bites into your mouth in rapid succession. While the 20-pound turkey and vat of stuffing are going big, these mini pumpkin pies prove that itty-bitty is better.

For the most delicious results, we recommend making a double batch of your favorite pie crust the day ahead and chilling it in the freezer. But we know holidays are a time to pull out your favorite cooking shortcuts, so feel free to use a store-bought dough instead. Just opt for the unbaked, roll-out out kind. Need a suggestion? These are our picks.

Biscuit Dough Pumpkin Hand Pies

256 calories

14g fat

30g carbs

3g protein

15g sugars

1¼ cups pumpkin puree

¾ cups packed dark brown sugar

½ cup heavy cream

¼ cup milk

1 large egg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 unbaked pie crusts (homemade or store-bought)

Whipped cream, to serve (optional)

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, sugar, cream, milk, egg, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Chill while you shape the pie crusts.

3. On a lightly floured surface, roll out one pie crust to about ⅛ inch thick. Using a paring knife, cut out 6 even circles (about 4½ inches in diameter each). Gently mold the circles into the cups of a standard muffin tin, trimming or tucking excess edges as needed. Transfer to the refrigerator to chill while you cut 6 circles out of the remaining dough. Repeat the shaping process until all the muffin cups are filled, then dock the crusts all over with a fork. Insert a paper muffin liner into each crust, then fill to the top with dried beans or pie weights.

4. Par-bake the crusts until the edges are lightly golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the muffin lines and pie weights, then return to the oven. Bake until the crusts look dry on the inside; about 5 minutes more. Lower the oven temperature to 350°F.

5. Transfer the filling to a spouted measuring cup for ease of pouring, then fill each crust to the top with filling. Bake until the filling is set at the edges but just slightly jiggly in the center, 35 to 45 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan before transferring to a cooling rack to cool completely, then chill for at least 2 hours before serving with whipped cream.