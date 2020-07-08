Say goodbye to clips, this clever gadget can seal open packets. (Getty Images)

If you thought TikTok was all about learning new dance moves and playing pranks on your partner, you’d be wrong (slightly), because it turns out that the social media platform is also brilliant for genuine product recommendations.

From the £6 serum from the Ordinary that was bought by over 100,000 users after they watched a video on its miraculous effects to the genius pet hair remover that went viral thanks to app, there’s always the ‘next best thing’ to be found.

And this time, it’s the Mini Portable Heat Sealer that’s getting it’s turn in the spotlight.

User @Rachelhutchens1 uploaded a video as part of her ‘Things you didn’t know you needed off Amazon’ series where she credits the airtight heat sealer as the perfect kitchen gadget to make sure you can perfectly reseal food items.

Rachel demonstrates using a packet of crisps (or “chips” as she calls them) and shows how the gadget perfectly seals the snack back up as if it were never opened.

The video has already received almost 800,000 likes and over 1,600 comments-worth of praise for the mini heat sealer.

While another TikTok user - @stuffyouactuallyneed - captioned his video “Winning the battle against stale chips”, calling the gadget itself a “gamechanger” when it comes to stopping food going stale.

Best of all? You can grab your own version for just £10.99 on Amazon.

Buy it: Mini Portable Heat Sealer | £10.99 from Amazon

So, how does it work?

You simply press the gadget down for about 3 to 5 seconds to start heating before putting the bag you want sealed in the middle and slowly pulling it at a constant speed.

For better results, the seal can be repeated multiple times.

“Got this to use for sealing the treat bags for my business. Works really well. Small but mighty. Love it,” one user wrote, while another added: “small but mighty.”

You may have won a few battles in the past, stale crisps, but you’ve lost the war.