5 summery minidresses under $50 you should add to your Amazon cart ASAP

It’s minidress season! When the temps go up, it’s time to break out your favorite dresses with shorter hemlines.

Not only are minidresses fun and flirty, but they’re also super versatile. Wear your favorite style with sneakers or flip-flops for a casual daytime look, or amp things up with strappy heels. Plus, they don’t take up much room in a suitcase, so they’re perfect to pack for vacation.

If your summer wardrobe could use a few new minidresses, Amazon has thousands of designs. We’ve done the hard work and found five must-have styles for under $50.

KIRUNDO KIRUNDO Short Puff Sleeve Cut Out Dress Available in seven additional colors, this asymmetrical dress has so many fun details, from its waist cut-out to its puff sleeves and irregular neckline. $43 at Amazon

Dokotoo Dokotoo Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress You can never go wrong when putting on a little black dress. This style features a tie-back and adjustable straps. $37 at Amazon

KIRUNDO KIRUNDO Square Neck Smocked Puff Sleeve Mini Dress You can wear this smocked style on or off your shoulders, depending on the look you're after. You can also snag it in seven other solid colors. $43 at Amazon

