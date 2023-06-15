Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

5 summery minidresses under $50 you should add to your Amazon cart ASAP

Julia Webb
Updated ·1 min read
Amazon mini dresses
Amazon mini dresses

It’s minidress season! When the temps go up, it’s time to break out your favorite dresses with shorter hemlines.

Quick Overview

Not only are minidresses fun and flirty, but they’re also super versatile. Wear your favorite style with sneakers or flip-flops for a casual daytime look, or amp things up with strappy heels. Plus, they don’t take up much room in a suitcase, so they’re perfect to pack for vacation.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

If your summer wardrobe could use a few new minidresses, Amazon has thousands of designs. We’ve done the hard work and found five must-have styles for under $50.

KIRUNDO

KIRUNDO Short Puff Sleeve Cut Out Dress

Available in seven additional colors, this asymmetrical dress has so many fun details, from its waist cut-out to its puff sleeves and irregular neckline.
$43 at Amazon
Dokotoo

Dokotoo Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress

You can never go wrong when putting on a little black dress. This style features a tie-back and adjustable straps.
$37 at Amazon
KIRUNDO

KIRUNDO Square Neck Smocked Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

You can wear this smocked style on or off your shoulders, depending on the look you're after. You can also snag it in seven other solid colors.
$43 at Amazon
BTFBM

BTFBM Sleeveless Casual Crewneck Bodycon Dress

This body-hugging tank dress is comfortable and ultra-flattering. It also comes in a bunch of cute patterns!

$30 at Amazon
AlvaQ

AlvaQ V Neck Spaghetti Strap Sundress

This flowy swing dress has a ruffled hem, a smocked back, shoulder ties and — most importantly — pockets!
$38 at Amazon

More from In The Know:

Don’t tell anyone, but we just found the dress of the summer on Amazon for less than $50

Protect your skin with these 6 French pharmacy sunscreens you can snag on Amazon

Father’s Day gifts for every type of dad, starting at $13

I swapped my expensive moisturizer for this cheaper Vitamin C formula, and my skin’s never been brighter

The post 5 summery minidresses under $50 you should add to your Amazon cart ASAP appeared first on In The Know.

Originally published

Read more

More From