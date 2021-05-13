From mini dresses to denim: Save big on Forever 21’s new arrivals

Forever21

With summer just on the horizon, it’s time to prep your wardrobe for warm weather and (hopefully) a lot of sunshine. But if you’ve been itching to upgrade your wardrobe with a few on-trend pieces, now is a great time because Forever 21’s new arrivals are here — and they’re on sale!

Right now, at Forever 21, take 20% off your purchase of $65 with code SUMMER20 or take 15% off purchases of $50 with code SUMMER15. But fair warning, this deal is online-only, so don’t expect to see these same price cuts in store.

The retailer’s new arrival section is chock full of affordable pieces that hit all of this season’s best trends. Keep scrolling to shop eight of the best new arrivals below, and head to Forever21.com to shop everything.

This crop top and midi skirt duo is the perfect thing to bring with you on your next vacation. Snag it in sizes XS to XL.

This one-shoulder top is available in four other neutral hues and is a fun basic to pair with jeans or your favorite skirt.

Wear this seersucker button-up with white jeans for a polished look, or use it as a chic swimsuit cover-up.

This cute ruched top is a total steal for just $13. You can also bring it home in black and white.

Denim shorts are a summer-style staple. This distressed, high-rise style is available now in sizes 24-32.

Ditch your old flip-flops for these fashionable square-toe sandals. These shoes also come in red and brown shades.

Keep your look clean and tucked in with this simple bodysuit. This mint-green is perfect for summer, but it also comes in neutrals.

Stay warm when the sun goes down, thanks to this jean jacket. The cropped style is unexpected and totally fun.

Don’t forget to use code SUMMER20 to save 20% at checkout when you purchase $65 or code SUMMER15 when you purchase $50.

