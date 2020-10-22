Mineworx Reports on Details of the Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) has released the results of its Annual General Meeting held today. All the resolutions proposed to the shareholders detailed in the Management Information Circular of the Mineworx Technologies Ltd. dated September 17, 2020 were duly passed.



The resolutions which were passed included:

The following four (4) incumbent directors were re-elected for the coming year:

Greg Pendura

Akiva Borenstein

Darcy Thiele

Rick Purdy

The re-appointment of K.R. Margetson Ltd. as Auditors of the Company.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is focused on employing its proprietary processes to address the massive opportunity that lies within the capture of precious metals and recycling of diesel catalytic converters.

