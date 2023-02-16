Mines and Money Miami to be held Feb. 23-24 at the James L. Knight Center

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Beacon Events , a renowned producer of conferences for leading companies and seasoned investors, will be hosting the upcoming Mines and Money Miami event at the James L. Knight Center, Miami, Florida, Feb. 23-24.



Since the state of Florida rolled out investor-friendly tax codes, a slew of institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals and leading financiers have relocated operations to Miami. With the emergence of flourishing commercial networks, the city is commonly referred to as “The Wall Street of the South,” and is the ideal location for the upcoming event.

The event will gather leading CEOs from the mining and investment landscape and enable dialogue on key global trends, drive fresh collaborative strategies and chart a pathway toward a viable energy transition in the sector. More than 450 key decision-makers, thought leaders, investors, mining executives, policymakers and innovators are expected to be in attendance.

Mining companies looking to consolidate or expand operations will have access to many different avenues of capital, while investors can explore synergies with a broad range of companies as well as identify under-the-radar opportunities, all under one roof.

The conference will commence on Wednesday, Feb. 22, with an elegant networking event, located at the American Social Brickell, overlooking the gorgeous Miami River. Attendees can sip on a carefully chosen selection of craft beers and cocktails, while mingling with fellow professionals in an easy-going environment and taking in the mesmerizing views.

On Feb. 23 and 24, conference participants will be engaging in wide-ranging, highly informative and pragmatic sessions across a variety of engaging formats, including keynote speeches, keynote panels, mining spotlights, pitch battles and intimate fireside chats.

More than 100 illustrious speakers will share real-time analysis, assess market conditions, offer compelling strategies and discuss major themes, including Decarbonization and the Energy Transition; ESG Standards; Alternative Financing Opportunities; Gold; Critical Minerals; Reimagining Mining Supply Chains; and Opportunities in Latin America.

Story continues

Invited industry veterans include:

Mike McGlone, senior macro strategist at Bloomberg

Saf Dhillion, CEO at iMetals Resources

Warwick Smith, CEO of American Pacific Mining

Chris Gibbs, managing director and CEO at American Rare Earths

Kelly Malcolm, VP of exploration at Amex Exploration

Ivan Simoes, director of corporate affairs and sustainable impact; and Amanda van Dyke, managing director at Arch Emerging Partners

A full list of speakers is available at the following link: https://minesandmoney.com/americas/speakers

Attendees will be immersed in six specialists panel discussions, where they can engage directly with industry leaders and learn from their insights-packed experiences. Mining spotlight sessions will also give junior miners the opportunity to broadly outline their value proposition to potential investors. Mines and Money will assist by facilitating one-on-one meetings between mining corporates and qualified investors to further explore potential synergies and foster deeper ties.

The event’s tech-enabled Mines and Money Connect service provides a bespoke, AI-driven matchmaking and scheduling solution to initiate focused and potentially lucrative one-on-one conversations between investors and senior management. This facility helps seamlessly drive highly effective deal-making in a professionally organized format.

Since June 2020, Mines and Money has enabled partnerships between qualified investors and over 1,500 publicly traded companies in more than 7,500 professionally organized meetings. C-suite executives and senior management of mining corporates have benefited from an average of 20 introductions each, with over 90% of such interactions being rated as excellent.

At the beginning of each day, the welcome address will be delivered by Andrew Thake, divisional director, Mines and Money; Remi Piet, senior partner, Embellie Advisory; and Ellis Martin, founder and CEO of Ellis Martin Report.

The dedicated exhibition space at the event will include booths manned by representatives of over 100 companies, including marquee names such as American Pacific Mining, American Rare Earths, Amex Exploration and Arizona Lithium. A full list of exhibitors can be found at the following link: https://minesandmoney.com/americas/mining

Attendees will also have access to networking lunches and receptions to drive deeper engagement in an atmosphere that is conducive for maximizing business efficiency and building rapport.

The final evening promises to be a real treat. Attendees will experience a networking cruise on a luxury yacht against the backdrop of the magnificent Miami skyline, offering a unique opportunity to build lasting memories and cement relationships.

To register and explore different ticket options, please visit: https://minesandmoney.com/americas/register

For additional information on Mines and Money Miami, please visit: https://minesandmoney.com/americas/

About Mines and Money

Mines and Money is the leading international event series connecting sophisticated investors from around the world with mining company management teams both online and in person.

With an unrivalled network of thousands of international investors, our events are the place where professional investors meet exciting explorers on the cusp of the next big discovery, near-production development companies and cash generative producers to discuss their next big mining investment.

Senior management teams of mining companies can connect with institutional and private investors from around the world at Mines and Money events. Our online meetings platform will help you to schedule lucrative meetings so you can provide project updates, share presentations, and discuss with pre-qualified investors why they should invest in your company.

Mines and Money events are free to attend for qualified investors and will enable you to assess your next big investment.

General Inquiries:

Jordan Berger

VP, Media and Marketing

JordanBerger@MoneyShow.com

941-373-2255

Corporate Communications:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, CA

www.IBN.fm

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com







