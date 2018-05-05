Minerva Punjab Trials - Your chance to be a part of the Champions

Minerva Punjab are all set to host trials for their U-13, U-15 and U-18 teams in the month of May.

The U-18 trials are scheduled from May 26 - May 28 at the Lt. Col. Deol's Minerva Academy Football Grounds in Chandigarh.

Minerva Punjab Trials

Whereas, the U-15 trials are set to be hosted from May 23 - May 25 at the same venue. Notably, Minerva Punjab have clinched the U-15 Championship for a record three times.

The U-13 trials will be held from May 19 - May 21.

Minerva Punjab Trials

Aspirants must carry their original birth certificate along with their original Aadhar Card or Passport for age verification.

"Minerva wants to nurture and produce talented players. We want to build a steady supply line to our senior team from our youth sides rather than outsource players.

"We hold trials only in Chandigarh because I think only if a player thinks that he is really passionate he will take the trouble of travelling all the way to Chandigarh from his hometown. Once he reaches here, we will take care of his hostel and mess facilities," said Ranjit Bajaj, owner of Minerva Punjab FC.

The men's senior team trials are set to take place on June 11, where players below the age of 24 with at least I-League 2nd division experience will be allowed to participate.