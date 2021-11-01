Minerva Neurosciences to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 8

Management to Host Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 (US and Canada) or (765) 507-2618 (international) and referring to conference ID number 3775536. The live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website under “Events and Presentations” at ir.minervaneurosciences.com .

The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Our goal is to transform the lives of patients with improved therapeutic options. Minerva’s portfolio of compounds includes roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. For more information, please visit our website.

