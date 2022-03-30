Mineros Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

(all amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)

MEDELLIN, Colombia, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (CB: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report (the "Report"), which has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards Core Option including mining industry-specific indicators incorporated into the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement. The Report is available on the Company's website in both English and Spanish at www.mineros.com.co.

Highlights of the Report:

Our commitment to the communities in which we operate:

Over $4 million allocated to initiatives to support local communities in 2021,

More than 90% of our 2021 workforce hired from local communities in 2021,

More than 80% of goods and services purchased from local suppliers in 2021, and

No significant disputes with local communities in 2021.

Our commitment to the environment:

Over $8 million allocated for environmental management initiatives in 2021, and

No significant environmental incidents in 2021.

Our commitment to health and safety:

Continually improving our practices and protocols to maintain a safe and healthy work environment for all our employees and contractors,

Continued ISO 45001 certification at our Nechí Alluvial Property and Gualcamayo Property, and

Advancing towards ISO 45001 certification at our Hemco Property.

Our commitment to strong corporate governance:

Development of our corporate sustainability strategy in 2021, which focuses on fostering the positive transformation of the communities where we operate, defining key performance indicators, implementing various programs and enhancing monitoring and reporting systems, and

Updating our Corporate Sustainability Policy in 2021 to create a common framework for all of our properties based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and incorporating considerations related to climate change.

Our commitment to transparency and human rights:

No allegations of corruption, discrimination or human rights violations at any of our operations in 2021.

Andrés Restrepo, President and CEO of Mineros, commented "In 2021, we achieved an important milestone for the Company, the completion of a dual listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to become the first Colombian-based company to be listed on both the TSX and Colombia Stock Exchange. Despite being new to the TSX, Mineros is a well-established Latin American company with a longstanding commitment to international sustainability standards, and has been a United Nations Global Compact signatory since 2012. The Report is our first sustainability report since listing on the TSX and joining the global marketplace."

"Strong corporate governance and sustainability practices are fundamental pillars for Mineros and they allow us to create value for our stakeholders. Under the direction and supervision of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee, Mineros continues to successfully implement these fundamental pillars. Over the last year we have developed our corporate sustainability strategy and updated our Corporate Sustainability Policy. We continue to be guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, focused on five key areas: social and economic development, environment, governance, human rights, and health and safety. Mineros will continue face and overcome challenges and has room to both grow and improve, but we are confident that we are following the right path to become a leader in the mining sector with respect to sustainability." Mr. Restrepo continued.

ABOUT MINEROS S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia, Nicaragua and Argentina and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.

Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".

The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under TSX policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's final prospectus dated November 11, 2021 (the "Final Prospectus"), available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding the Company's sustainability strategy, operations, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projects", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" occur. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, but is not limited to, future sustainability practices, commitments, and achievements.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, regulatory changes, inadequate environmental management, changes in climate conditions, accidents and misconduct, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above and the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Final Prospectus should be considered carefully.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes is not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. Forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

