Minerals group K+S Q4 profit jumps; expects best results in 2022

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: A headframe of salt producer K+S Group is pictured at a K+S potash mine near Unterbreizbach

(Reuters) - German minerals group K+S reported a sharp jump in fourth-quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by a one-time gain from the sale of its waste disposal joint venture, and forecast best-ever earnings in 2022 on potash price gains.

The potash, salt and magnesium miner posted adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 611 million euros ($675.46 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, compared with 39 million euros a year earlier.

This includes a one-time gain of 219 million euros from the waste disposal joint venture REKS' sale.

"2021 was a very successful year. We made the company more efficient, leaner and more profitable, as well as strategically realigning K+S," Chairman Burkhard Lohr said in a statement.

In February, the group had forecast a core profit of 1.6-1.9 billion euros for 2022.

"With the above-mentioned range, we would achieve the best results in our company's history. Even with a view to the war in Ukraine and the associated dynamics in sales prices and energy risks, we stand by this forecast," Lohr added.

Potash spot prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on concerns over global supply disruption of the key crop fertiliser.

Shares in K+S, which produces about one-tenth of the world's potash, have soared 12% since Feb. 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

The company announced a dividend of 0.20 euros per share.

The United States, European Union and other nations have reacted to Russia's war on Ukraine by imposing economic sanctions that might hamper the country's ability to sell potash and other fertilisers abroad.

With a share of roughly one-fifth of all global trade, Russia is the world's largest fertiliser exporter.

Analysts from Deutsche Bank have said they expect the majority of exports out of the region to virtually stop, which would create a "colossal shortfall in an already tight market".

($1=0.9046 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Rashmi Aich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • European, trans-Atlantic flight bookings fall after Ukraine invasion - ForwardKeys

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled a travel recovery for airlines and led to a 23% fall in flight bookings within Europe and a 13% fall in trans-Atlantic bookings in the first week, travel data firm ForwardKeys said on Thursday. The data, which compared bookings from Feb. 24 to March 2 to the week before Russia launched what it described as a "special operation" in Ukraine, is an early indicator of consumer confidence for travel heading into the peak summer season. Rising inflation and oil prices are also dampening the economic outlook and carriers including Lufthansa, Qantas Airways and Japan's ANA Holdings have warned ticket prices may need to rise to cover increased costs.

  • Stephen Colbert Reveals Humiliating Step Putin May Take To Save Russia's Economy

    Especially since Fitch says Russia now faces sovereign default.

  • Cement truck driver pleads guilty to careless driving in 2019 death of pedestrian

    A cement truck driver has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a 24-year-old pedestrian in 2019. As Global News crime specialist Catherine McDonald reports, the driver must pay a $2,000 fine and received a 6-month driver’s license suspension and 100 hours of community service.

  • Pentagon rejects Poland’s surprise offer of MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine

    Pentagon says ‘rationale’ of such an offer is not clear to US

  • Russians are flocking to VPNs as Putin closes off the Russian internet in a crackdown against dissent

    Downloads for the top 10 VPNs in Russia increased by 4,375%, according to estimates from analysis site AppFigures.

  • Ukraine says it successfully attacked Russian vehicles in Kyiv thanks to a Telegram tip

    "Fiery 'greetings' to the invaders," Ukraine's Security Service said in a post announcing the strike.

  • Putin 'extremely paranoid' US is plotting to overthrow him: 'He could double down'

    Vladimir Putin is “extremely paranoid” about a possible Western intervention in Russia designed to overthrow him, a security expert has warned following calls in the US to assassinate the president. The Russian president believes the West is capable of trying to impose regime change and that anything that feeds this sense of paranoia could lead him to "double down" following his attack on Ukraine, according to a former official at the US National Security Council. Fiona Hill, ex-US president Donald Trump’s chief adviser on Russia, said Putin wants to destroy Ukraine to stop the US using it as a launchpad for direct action in Russia. Credit: NBC News

  • Meet the Diverse Class of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2022 Swim Search Finalists

    To kick off International Women's Day, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced its powerhouse group of women who have made it to the next round of the brand's annual Swim Search. In honor of Women's History mont, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will also be shining a spotlight on a large scope of female changemakers by creating daily covers highlighting some of the industries leading women in sports, entertainment, science, fashion and more. How many bathing suits do you own?

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea