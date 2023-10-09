Are Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH & Co. KGaA's (FRA:MUT) Mixed Fundamentals The Reason Behind The Stock's Muted Performance Recently?

It is easy to overlook Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's (FRA:MUT) given its unimpressive and roughly flat price performance over the past week. We decided to study the company's financials, which appear to be inconsistent, to assess what this could mean for future share prices as markets tend to be aligned with a company's long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA is:

8.3% = €5.7m ÷ €68m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.08.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's Earnings Growth And 8.3% ROE

On the face of it, Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's ROE is not much to talk about. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 6.5% which we definitely can't overlook. But seeing Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's five year net income decline of 9.9% over the past five years, we might rethink that. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. So that could be one of the factors that are causing earnings growth to shrink.

As a next step, we compared Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's performance with the industry and found thatMineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 0.5% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA has a high three-year median payout ratio of 60% (that is, it is retaining 40% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA.

In addition, Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA. Specifically, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return. Investors may have benefitted, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

