Mineral Mountain's Rochford Gold Project Update Offers District Scale Potential

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: MMV) (OTCQX: MNRLF) (FRANKFURT: M8M) is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's Rochford Gold Project located in the world's richest BIF hosted gold belt. The Rochford Gold Project offers district scale potential in the most underexplored orogenic gold province in the world.

Banded iron formation-hosted gold deposits are attractive exploration targets thanks to their potential for large, district-scale mining and rank highly as unique exploration targets. In the Company's Rochford Gold Project, it's 100%-owned Standby Mine 200m wide by 1800m long BIF hosted gold system, the down plunge extension of the Cochrane deposit and the newly acquired Black Eagle-King of the West Trend have promising discovery potential. In July,2020, the Company commissioned SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. to complete a regional structural geological interpretation of electromagnetic and magnetic data acquired from the Company's two helicopter-borne geophysical surveys that may impact the distribution of gold mineralization at a regional scale. Based on the SRK interpretation several critical insights were observed:

Historically the Rochford and Homestake districts were adjacent. Restoration of a 14 km offset along the regional Homestake shear zone directly juxtaposes the two camps and connects their hosting camp-scale antiforms into a single structure

In both camps, gold mineralization is hosted in lithologically similar iron formation

Although the iron formations are different in age in the two camps, the age of the gold mineralization and overall structural controls to ore bodies, are identical.

Currently, the Company controls a significant land position consisting of 7,858 acres consisting of 476 unpatented BLM lode claims renewed to September 1, 2022 and 9 patented mineral claims making up the 100%-owned Standby Mine property.

STANDBY MINE TARGET

Mineral Mountain's proposed 2021 drilling program will focus on the Standby Mine Target and is fully permitted for drilling, subject to financing and COVID-19 restrictions. The 9,000-meter drilling program as currently constituted will be focused on three target areas in general:

Target Area One: Several additional holes around MMV hole ST18-006, which cut 43.5 m @ 1.21 g/t Au. Target Area Two: Target Area Three:

Finally, the Rochford Gold Project is located in a well-established mining district with a long history of operating mines. The district is blessed with above average infrastructure and year-round drilling potential. Our Company's technical leadership boasts unrivaled geologic expertise in iron formation-hosted gold deposits.

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("Forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion, growth of the Company's businesses, operations, plans and with respect to exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, permitting time lines, government regulation of exploration and mining operations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation and timing and results of future resource estimates or future economic studies.

