Mineral Commodities Ltd (ASX:MRC) Shares Fly 28% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

Mineral Commodities Ltd (ASX:MRC) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 28% share price jump in the last month. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 73%.

Although its price has surged higher, Mineral Commodities may still be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.7x, since almost half of all companies in Australia have P/E ratios greater than 21x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

For instance, Mineral Commodities' receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Mineral Commodities' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 53%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 6.5% overall rise in EPS. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 22% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Mineral Commodities is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Final Word

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift Mineral Commodities' P/E close to the market median. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Mineral Commodities maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recentthree-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

