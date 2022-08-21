This miner is dirt cheap and has a growing dividend – investors are mad to ignore it

A deteriorating global economic outlook may dissuade some investors from buying shares at the moment. They may naturally feel there is a greater risk of loss as stock markets have largely been falling since the start of the year.

However, in Questor’s view, buying opportunities still exist where a sufficiently wide margin of safety is present. This is when a company’s market value is significantly below its intrinsic value, providing a “safety net” in case a tough economic period inhibits profit growth.

After a 30pc fall over the past four months, FTSE 100 mining behemoth Anglo American’s shares now trade on an extremely low valuation. Their price-to-earnings ratio is less than five, while they have a dividend yield of more than 7pc even though Anglo pays just 40pc of profits to shareholders.

Economic uncertainty is not the only reason for the stock’s recent decline. The business faced significant operational challenges in the first half of the year, which included extreme weather and supply chain problems. Alongside the impact of lower grades at many of its operations, this contributed to a 9pc decline in year-on-year production. As high inflation causes an 18pc increase in unit costs and contributes to a 28pc fall in half-year profits, the company’s near-term outlook remains highly uncertain.

However, its market value suggests that investors have factored in the prospect of a slowing global economy. It also indicates that they have priced in further operational challenges.

Over the next decade Anglo expects production to increase by 30pc. Over a third of this growth is expected to be derived from its Quellaveco copper operation in Peru, which began production last month. It fits in with the company’s new strategy to focus on commodities that are expected to play a key role in the world’s net zero ambitions.

Copper, for example, is expected to experience a significant supply/demand imbalance thanks to a lack of major discoveries over recent years. It is used extensively in renewable energy infrastructure and electric vehicles, key enablers of a net zero future. Similarly, nickel is used in electric vehicle batteries, while platinum group metals are used in hydrogen fuel cells and green hydrogen production.

The relevance of Anglo’s operations to the world’s long-term future has been further improved by its exit from thermal coal operations in January.

Its investment in crop nutrients could also help address established trends such as higher demand for food as the global population increases.

Although the business reported a $1bn (£844m) rise in net debt in its latest half-year results, released at the end of last month, its financial position is sound. Its net-debt-to-equity ratio is just 14pc, which provides scope for greater leverage should it be required. It also puts the company in a strong position to overcome an uncertain operational and economic period in the short run.

Indeed, the company’s new chief executive, who was an internal appointment, inherits a significant mismatch between its short-term and long-term prospects.

In Questor’s view, this presents a worthwhile buying opportunity. Investors are almost exclusively focused on the deteriorating economic picture and Anglo’s recent operational challenges. They are seemingly uninterested in its potential to generate rising profits as demand for the commodities it produces increases over the coming years.

Since this column advised readers to sell Anglo American in January 2021, its shares have risen roughly in line with the FTSE 100 index. Although slightly more expensive than they were then, their forecast price-to-earnings ratio of five suggests that they now offer better value for money.

With diverse operations well aligned to global trends, a solid balance sheet and a wide margin of safety, Anglo American offers investment appeal. As is so often the case with the stock market, investors who can look beyond short-term uncertainty can expect to generate good returns from the stock over the long run.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: AAL

Share price at close: £28.43

