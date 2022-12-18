This miner has beaten the FTSE 100 for years but investors can still buy it at a bargain price

Robert Stephens
·4 min read
glencore mine
glencore mine

The stock market does not offer a smooth path to high returns. Over time, shareholders inevitably face a myriad of disappointments that can test their patience and emotions. Today’s economic uncertainty is yet another example of such a challenge that, while painful due to the paper losses it has prompted, is not a reason to cut and run.

In Questor’s view, the inherent ups-and-downs of the stock market should not dissuade any investor from holding shares. After all, equities offer long-term returns that easily trump other mainstream asset classes. FTSE 100 mining firm Glencore, for example, has generated a 75pc capital return and outperformed the index by a similar amount since this column advised readers to buy it in July 2017.

Since then, the firm has experienced a wide range of problems that have had a negative impact on its performance. They include, but are not limited to, legal issues, economic challenges and geopolitical uncertainty that have hurt its production, and profitability, at times over recent years.

The company now faces the prospect of weaker demand caused by a seemingly inevitable economic slowdown. It also recently reduced full-year production guidance for some commodities following extreme weather, industrial action and supply chain issues at some of its locations. However, in Questor’s view, it continues to offer significant long-term total return potential.

Despite its vast outperformance of the FTSE 100 over recent years, the stock still trades on an exceptionally low valuation. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio, for example, is less than five. This shows that investors have more than adequately factored in a period of potentially reduced profitability.

It also suggests that the company’s $3bn share buyback programme, which could last until February, is perfectly timed. It was announced alongside a $1.45bn special dividend for the first half of the year that means investors in Glencore have received around 30p per share in dividends over the past year.

This equates to a dividend yield of 5.5pc at its current share price that, while less stable than the majority of income stocks, nevertheless evidences its long-term income investing potential.

The firm’s interim results also highlighted its improving financial position. Net debt fell by 11pc in the first half of the year as high commodity prices provided a boost to the company’s cash flow. This means that Glencore now has a net debt-to-equity ratio of 63pc, which puts it in an increasingly strong position in a new era of higher interest rates.

It is also well placed to benefit from a likely continued relaxation of China’s zero-Covid policy that has the potential to stimulate global economic growth over the medium term. Indeed, there is no guarantee that the world’s current economic slowdown will prove to be as long lasting or severe as many downbeat forecasts currently imply.

Over the long run, its shift to future-facing commodities is set to be a key catalyst for profit and share price growth.

Demand for nickel, cobalt and copper, which are used in electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure, could rise at a much faster pace than their supply growth as the world implements its net zero agenda.

And while rapidly rising interest rates and heightened economic uncertainty could lead to a slower pace of transition to cleaner forms of energy and transport over the short run, steadfast environmental concerns among governments, businesses and consumers are likely to cause structural growth opportunities for mining firms over the coming years.

Undoubtedly, such opportunities will be interspersed with challenges that cause periods of weaker profitability. In Questor’s view, such events are an inherent part of investing in the stock market. In return, investors can generate exceptional gains on their capital that mean the reward is well worth the risk.

Glencore arguably faces greater challenges than many other FTSE 100 firms over the short term due to its dependence on a global economy that has an uncertain future. However, its solid balance sheet, cheap share price and long-term growth potential mean it offers a favourable risk/reward opportunity.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: GLEN

Share price at close: 531.1p 

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6am.

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips.

Latest Stories

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks. Shanahan said Purdy is not in danger of making the injury worse b

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Cubs, Bellinger finalize $17.5 million, 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday. Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 18 after the 27-year-old outfielder hit .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games. He figures to play center for the Cubs. Bellinger was limited to 95 games during the 2021 regular season when he was on the injured list three times and batted .165. He hit .353 in 12 gam

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt officially signs with Toronto Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Chris Bassitt is officially a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Bassitt and the Blue Jays have agreed to a new three-year deal worth $63 million. Several media outlets had reported that the 33-year-old right-handed pitcher had signed with Toronto as a free agent on Monday, but the club only confirmed it on Friday. Bassitt had a 3.42 earned-run average and a 15-9 record for the New York Mets in 2022, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings pitched, and 167 strikeouts. He was

  • Browns lose another LB, Owusu-Koramoah (foot) out for season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — For Cleveland's linebackers, it's been an especially painful season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury when he hurt his left foot late in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, joining fellow linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps), Jacob Phillips (pectoral) and Sione Takitaki (knee), whose seasons also ended prematurely. A second-round draft

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season