Minecraft Monday Week 6: Teams, live stream and results

UMG and Keemstar and continuing their weekly Minecraft Monday event. Week 6 will take place on July 29, and we've got all of the rosters involved.

Minecraft Monday is returning for Week 6 as the UMG event put together by Keemstar continues.

The Week 6 rosters were recently announced, although the full teams aren't complete yet. The first roster release says Bajan_Canadian is still in need of a partner. They have a few more hours to find a partner, so hopefully we'll have full rosters by the time it starts.

ShotGunPlays & Technoblade won Week 1, Technoblade & iBallisticSquid won Week 2, traves & cscoop won Week 3, Vikkstar123 & Preston won Week 4 and Skeppy & BadBoyHalo won Week 5. Skeppy and BadBoyHalo are teamed up again for Week 6, so we could see a repeat champ.

When does Minecraft Monday start?

  • Date: July 22nd

  • Time: 4 p.m. EST, 1 p.m. PT

How to stream Minecraft Monday Week 6

UMG will be streaming the event live above.

You can also watch live from individual streamers on their respective platforms (some stream on Twitch, others stream on YouTube, a rare few choose other outlets).

Minecraft Monday Week 6 teams, rosters

WEEK 6

Player 1

Player 2

Team 1

James Charles

ConnorEatsPants

Team 2

Schlatt

Technopig

Team 3

JackSucksAtLife

Dangthatsalongname

Team 4

Yammy

LaurenzSide

Team 5

Traves

Cscoop

Team 6

CaptainSparklez

AntVenom

Team 7

DanTDM

ThinkNoodles

Team 8

Preston

Logodoptiz

Team 9

GoodGuyFitz

SwaggerSouls

Team 10

JeromeASF

‪Ph1LzA‬

Team 11

Skeppy

BadBoyHalo

Team 12

Vikkstar123

ZerkaaHD

Team 13

CallMeCarsonYT

Nivison

Team 14

iHasCupquake

JaidenAnimations

Team 15

Aphmau

NepentheZ

Team 16

Jon Bams

Papalatte

Team 17

Quackity

JunkyJanker

Team 18

xQc

m0xy

Team 19

Dennis

Sub

Team 20

Bajan_Canadian

NEED PARTNER

Minecraft Monday rules, scoring system

  • Eliminations: +10 Score

  • Victory: +30 Score

  • Top 2 Teams: +20 Score

  • Top 3 Teams: +10 Score

  • Surviving: +2 Score (Whenever a team is eliminated all other remaining teams earn +2 Score)

An added note, scoring for placements, surviving and victories are split between teammates if both are alive. But if one member of the team gets eliminated, the score is awarded to the surviving teammate.

There's no cheating allowed. Cheating includes no cross-teaming, no "feeding" to help another team no mods or resource packs that grant unfair advantages. Trash talk is allowed, but toxic trash talk could result in a ban.

UMG listed the games played as follows for Week 5. This section hasn't been updated for Week 6, so we'll keep an eye out in case it changes.

  • 1. Hunger Games (Spark City)

  • 2. TNT Run

  • 3. Dropper

  • 4. Spleef

  • 5. Battle Arena

  • 6. Find The Button

  • 7. Run From The Lava

  • 8. Bingo Hunt

  • 9. Hunger Games (MAP)

Minecraft Monday Week 6 results

The leaderboard above will update throughout the tournament, and you can check at the end of the event who won.

