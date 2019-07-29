Minecraft Monday Week 6: Teams, live stream and results
Minecraft Monday is returning for Week 6 as the UMG event put together by Keemstar continues.
The Week 6 rosters were recently announced, although the full teams aren't complete yet. The first roster release says Bajan_Canadian is still in need of a partner. They have a few more hours to find a partner, so hopefully we'll have full rosters by the time it starts.
ShotGunPlays & Technoblade won Week 1, Technoblade & iBallisticSquid won Week 2, traves & cscoop won Week 3, Vikkstar123 & Preston won Week 4 and Skeppy & BadBoyHalo won Week 5. Skeppy and BadBoyHalo are teamed up again for Week 6, so we could see a repeat champ.
When does Minecraft Monday start?
Date: July 22nd
Time: 4 p.m. EST, 1 p.m. PT
How to stream Minecraft Monday Week 6
UMG will be streaming the event live above.
You can also watch live from individual streamers on their respective platforms (some stream on Twitch, others stream on YouTube, a rare few choose other outlets).
Minecraft Monday Week 6 teams, rosters
WEEK 6
Player 1
Player 2
Team 1
James Charles
ConnorEatsPants
Team 2
Schlatt
Technopig
Team 3
JackSucksAtLife
Dangthatsalongname
Team 4
Yammy
LaurenzSide
Team 5
Traves
Cscoop
Team 6
CaptainSparklez
AntVenom
Team 7
DanTDM
ThinkNoodles
Team 8
Preston
Logodoptiz
Team 9
GoodGuyFitz
SwaggerSouls
Team 10
JeromeASF
Ph1LzA
Team 11
Skeppy
BadBoyHalo
Team 12
Vikkstar123
ZerkaaHD
Team 13
CallMeCarsonYT
Nivison
Team 14
iHasCupquake
JaidenAnimations
Team 15
Aphmau
NepentheZ
Team 16
Jon Bams
Papalatte
Team 17
Quackity
JunkyJanker
Team 18
xQc
m0xy
Team 19
Dennis
Sub
Team 20
Bajan_Canadian
NEED PARTNER
Minecraft Monday rules, scoring system
Eliminations: +10 Score
Victory: +30 Score
Top 2 Teams: +20 Score
Top 3 Teams: +10 Score
Surviving: +2 Score (Whenever a team is eliminated all other remaining teams earn +2 Score)
An added note, scoring for placements, surviving and victories are split between teammates if both are alive. But if one member of the team gets eliminated, the score is awarded to the surviving teammate.
There's no cheating allowed. Cheating includes no cross-teaming, no "feeding" to help another team no mods or resource packs that grant unfair advantages. Trash talk is allowed, but toxic trash talk could result in a ban.
UMG listed the games played as follows for Week 5. This section hasn't been updated for Week 6, so we'll keep an eye out in case it changes.
1. Hunger Games (Spark City)
2. TNT Run
3. Dropper
4. Spleef
5. Battle Arena
6. Find The Button
7. Run From The Lava
8. Bingo Hunt
9. Hunger Games (MAP)
Minecraft Monday Week 6 results
The leaderboard above will update throughout the tournament, and you can check at the end of the event who won.