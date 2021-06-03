Minecraft in collaboration with Cartoon Network launches DLC pack for Ben 10 with Story and Free Roam mode

Video game series Minecraft has announced that it will launch the Caves & Cliffs Update: Part 1 on Tuesday, 8 June. In addition to this, Minecraft has joined hands with Cartoon Network to release a DLC pack for Ben 10. The Minecraft Ben 10 DLC pack has now been released. It comes in two modes: Story and Free Roam Mode.

In the Story Mode, gamers will be helping the three main characters of the show " Ben, Gwen, and Grandpa Max " in finding the Omnitrix's lost DNA. They will be fighting villains like Vilgax, Zombozo, and Kevin 11 by playing as the alien characters of Ben.

In the Free Roam Mode, players will be able to access all the alien characters right away. Players also have an offer where they can claim a custom Ben 10 t-shirt through the Character Creator item.

On the other hand, the Caves & Cliffs Update: Part 1 will have axolotl, goat, glow squid and glow ink. Along with this, gamers will also be able to access amethyst, dripleaf, and copper block in the Creative mode.

Grab your nearest calendar and start circling with a vengeance: Caves & Cliffs: Part I arrives June 8th on both Java and Bedrock! Learn all about this jam-packed new update: £ https://t.co/ShjvqFWUSq ¢ pic.twitter.com/3dzYBt3mQt " Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 31, 2021

Gamers can see far into the distance using Spyglass which can be crafted by them using certain items. In Caves & Cliffs Update: Part 1, players will also find lightning rods. These rods when struck by lightning emit a redstone signal.

The Bedrock Edition will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows 10. The Java Edition will be on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Story continues

Also See: Microsoft buys Minecraft maker Mojang for $2.5 billion

'Minecraft' acquisition for $2.5 billion could boost Microsoft's mobile reach

Minecraft is now playable on your web browser in celebration of its 10 anniversary

Read more on Gaming by Firstpost.