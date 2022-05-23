Mine Detection System Market Size Worth USD 7.09 Billion by 2028 | Mine Detection System Industry Expected CAGR 5.9% | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Mine Detection System Market finds that the increasing terrorist activities across the globe, is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing advancements in mine detection system, the total Global Mine Detection System Market is estimated to reach USD 7.09 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Mine Detection System Market revenue stood at a value USD 5.02 Billion in the year 2021 and the Market is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

Furthermore, the increasing defense-related expenditure is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Mine Detection System Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Mine Detection System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (Vehicle Mounted, Ship Mounted, Airborne Mounted, Handheld), by Application (Defense, Homeland Security), by Technology (Radar Based, Laser Based, Sonar Based), by Upgrade (OEMs, MROs), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/mine-detection-system-market-1564/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Story continues

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Terrorist Activities Worldwide to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing terrorist activities across the globe are anticipated to augment the growth of the Mine Detection System Market within the estimated period. Terrorists have killed an average of 21,000 people a year for the past decade, according to Our World in Data. Over the last decade, the global death toll from terrorism has ranged from 8,000 in 2010 to 44,000 in 2014. Terrorism was responsible for 0.05% of all deaths worldwide in 2017. Terrorism has a strong geographic concentration; in 2017, 95% of terrorist killings occurred in the Middle East, Africa, or South Asia. As a result, there has been an increase in terrorism in few regions of the world, as evidenced by the data. This is attributable to the rising geopolitical tensions along with conflicts between the nations. This in turn is driving the demand for development and deployment of mine detection systems for military applications in order to protect borders from high-tech weaponry that are being employed by terrorist organizations.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Mine Detection System market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% during the forecast period.

The Mine Detection System market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 5.02 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.09 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Mine Detection System market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/mine-detection-system-market-1564/0

Benefits of Purchasing Mine Detection System Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Mine Detection System Market:

Deployment Vehicle Mounted Ship Mounted Airborne Mounted Handheld

Application Defense Homeland Security

Technology Radar Based Laser Based Sonar Based

Upgrade OEMs MROs

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mine-detection-system-market-1564

Increasing Advancement in Mine Detection System to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing advancement in mine detection systems along with integration of electronics in military equipment is resulting in an inclination towards multi-layered defense systems which is anticipated to augment the growth of the Mine Detection System Market in the years to come. Modern military systems usually employ cutting-edge technologies. Many of these advanced systems rely on sensors during the research and development stage, as well as in field applications. Stellar Technology's extensive line of pressure transducers and transmitters, load cells, force sensors, reaction torque transducers, temperature sensors, and LVDT displacement sensors can provide design engineers and technical specialists with a variety of sensor application solutions for land, air, sea, and space. Customers may rely on Stellar Technology's engineering expertise, proven sensor technology, field experience, and production capabilities for a wide range of defence applications. The engineering and manufacturing centre in Amherst, New York, for example, is specifically built to supply both conventional and custom-engineered special products.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the defence industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/mine-detection-system-market-1564/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The report on Mine Detection System Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Mine Detection System Market

North America held the largest market share in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing geopolitical tensions in the region. Furthermore, increase in modernizations of military defence systems is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the growing defense-related expenditure for security purposes is also expected to support the growth of the market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in Mine Detection System Market:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Thales Group (France)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

L3Harris Technologies (US)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Mine Detection System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (Vehicle Mounted, Ship Mounted, Airborne Mounted, Handheld), by Application (Defense, Homeland Security), by Technology (Radar Based, Laser Based, Sonar Based), by Upgrade (OEMs, MROs), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/mine-detection-system-market-377331

Recent Developments:

February, 2021: Pearson Engineering announced the launch of ‘Threat-Sense’ and ‘Threat-Pathway’, a camera-based mine detection system and deployable plough designed to allow any military vehicle to detect and displace scatterable-mine threats.

April, 2021: Raytheon Technologies Corp. announced plans to upgrade the U.S. Navy AN/AQS-20 mine-hunting sonar system to enhance the system's imaging sonar resolution under terms of a $66.5 million contract.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Mine Detection System Market?

How will the Mine Detection System Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Mine Detection System Market?

What is the Mine Detection System market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Mine Detection System Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Mine Detection System Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Deployment

• Vehicle Mounted

• Ship Mounted

• Airborne Mounted

• Handheld



• Application

• Defense

• Homeland Security



• Technology

• Radar Based

• Laser Based

• Sonar Based



• Upgrade

• OEMs

• MROs



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)



• Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)



• Thales Group (France)



• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)



• Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)



• BAE Systems (UK)



• Elbit Systems (Israel)



• L3Harris Technologies (US)



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/mine-detection-system-market-1564/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Border security systems Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/border-security-systems-market-market-1344

Torpedo Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/torpedo-market-0155

Electric Aircraft Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electric-aircraft-market-1609

Baggage Handling System Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/baggage-handling-system-market-1092

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



