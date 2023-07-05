Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids as They Celebrate Fourth of July

Mindy Kaling was in mom mode as she celebrated Independence Day

Mindy Kaling / Instagram

Mindy Kaling enjoyed Fourth of July outside with her kids.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On the patriotic holiday, the actress, 44, shared a video on Instagram where she lights a sparkler and dances around with it for a moment. She then approaches daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 5, and jokingly chases her around the yard with it.



Kaling then tries the same with son Spencer Avu, 2½, who is too busy navigating his ride-on toy to notice.

Kaling is known to be private about her children. She rarely shares photos of her kids and when she does, their faces are not visible.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Mindy Kaling Shares Adorably Imperfect Results of Easter Egg Coloring With Fans

The Why Not Me? author recently shared she's working hard to maintain an active lifestyle as a mom in an Instagram post around her birthday last month.

"Now I’m just trying to be present for them (hard for me! I’m impatient!), being up for anything (again hard for me, I am not whimsical!), and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV) for until I’m an old gray skeleton [and] they’re like, 'Mom, you gotta go,' " she said.

"My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I’ve been in years. That’s a pretty damn good gift, right?" she wrote. "I’m usually kind of low-level anxious, so I’m just gonna take one minute on my birthday to acknowledge that I am happy."

"Man, there are ups and downs in this life!! But my ups seem to be the most important ones right now," she continued. "Thanks for my birthday love. (Also maybe I will buy myself that trendy Dior bag that looks like a kidney bean)."

Mindy Kaling Instagram

In March, The Office star had her kids by her side as she celebrated a special honor.

President Joe Biden presented the National Medal of Arts to the actress, as well as singers Bruce Springsteen and Gladys Knight, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and designer Vera Wang at the White House.

Sharing photos from the day and reflecting on its significance, Kaling included a glimpse of her daughter walking up a flight of stairs holding her hand.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.