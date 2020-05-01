Mindy Kaling Recreates Jared Leto's Head -Turning 2019 Met Gala Look: See the Amazing Pics

Mindy Kaling is celebrating the Met Gala from the comfort of her own home.

After postponing fashion's biggest night indefinitely in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Vogue, along with actor Billy Porter, has launched the #MetGalaChallenge to celebrate the would-be festivities by urging fans to recreate the most iconic looks from years past. And The Mindy Project star couldn't wait to join in on the fun by fashioning Jared Leto's red Gucci ensemble (including the floating head) from the 2019 Met Gala out of a tarp, string lights, and a colored-on beard.

RELATED: Jared Leto Says He Was Camping Without Phone for 12 Days and Had 'No Idea' About Coronavirus

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Late Night star posted a series of photos on Instagram showing the original look compared to her homemade version.

"Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape," said Kaling in the caption. "I think [Gucci Creative Director] Alessandro Michele would approve."

Last week, Porter appeared on Vogue's Instagram, encouraging fans to participate in the challenge in lieu of the event that was scheduled for May 4th.

RELATED: Billy Porter Is Considering Starting His Own Fashion Line: 'It's on the Brain'

"The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges," said Porter. "Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate it in your home. It could be Rihanna. It could be Gaga. It could be me." His only rule: "[you] best be creative."

Story continues

Participants have until May 3rd to enter using the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge. Vogue and Porter will choose the winners, who will be featured on the official Instagram pages of Vogue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met's Costume Institute.

RELATED: Alexa Chung Shares Epic 2011 Met Gala Throwback Bathroom Pic of Rihanna, Salma Hayek and More Stars

While the social distancing orders across the country have kept people indoors, Porter launched his own "Quarantine Fashion Challenges" in March. So far, the Pose star has called on followers to recreate his "Sun God" look by The Blonds from the 2019 Met Gala, as well as show off their "fiercest" runway walks. Porter reposted his favorite submissions to his Instagram story.