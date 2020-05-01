Mindy Kaling Recreates Jared Leto's Head -Turning 2019 Met Gala Look: See the Amazing Pics
Mindy Kaling is celebrating the Met Gala from the comfort of her own home.
After postponing fashion's biggest night indefinitely in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Vogue, along with actor Billy Porter, has launched the #MetGalaChallenge to celebrate the would-be festivities by urging fans to recreate the most iconic looks from years past. And The Mindy Project star couldn't wait to join in on the fun by fashioning Jared Leto's red Gucci ensemble (including the floating head) from the 2019 Met Gala out of a tarp, string lights, and a colored-on beard.
The Late Night star posted a series of photos on Instagram showing the original look compared to her homemade version.
"Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape," said Kaling in the caption. "I think [Gucci Creative Director] Alessandro Michele would approve."
Last week, Porter appeared on Vogue's Instagram, encouraging fans to participate in the challenge in lieu of the event that was scheduled for May 4th.
"The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges," said Porter. "Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate it in your home. It could be Rihanna. It could be Gaga. It could be me." His only rule: "[you] best be creative."
With this year’s annual #MetGala (normally held on the First Monday in May) postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are mourning what is typically one of the glitziest red carpet events of the year. The star-studded affair was supposed to be held on May 4 this year and in the past, it has produced some iconic red carpet looks. For those still craving the glamour and extravagance that usually comes with the night, however, we are teaming up with @theebillyporter on a new Instagram challenge that pays tribute to the night’s peacocking spirit: Meet the #MetGalaChallenge. The task is simple: recreate your favorite red carpet look from a past #MetGala at home. Which ensemble you replicate, and what you use to make it, is entirely up to you—think outside of the box! Tap the link in our bio for all details on the challenge. Edited by @artdlrco Clothing by @theblondsny @mercuranyc
Participants have until May 3rd to enter using the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge. Vogue and Porter will choose the winners, who will be featured on the official Instagram pages of Vogue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Met's Costume Institute.
While the social distancing orders across the country have kept people indoors, Porter launched his own "Quarantine Fashion Challenges" in March. So far, the Pose star has called on followers to recreate his "Sun God" look by The Blonds from the 2019 Met Gala, as well as show off their "fiercest" runway walks. Porter reposted his favorite submissions to his Instagram story.