Mindy Kaling Recalls 'Genuinely Scary' Moment a Man Broke into B.J. Novak's Car While She Was Pregnant

Tracey Harrington McCoy
·4 min read

Mindy Kaling is looking back on a terrifying encounter with a stranger she initially believed was a huge fan of The Office.

On Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 43-year-old actress was asked by host Jimmy Kimmel if she had ever been in a "genuinely scary situation" in honor of Halloween.

Kaling went on to recall a night several years ago when she and her Office costar and pal B.J. Novak headed out for dinner in Los Angeles. At the time, Kaling was pregnant with her daughter Katherine, now 4.

"The most genuinely scary situation I've ever been in was when I was actually eight-and-a-half-months pregnant with her," Kaling explained. "I went to dinner with my friend B.J. Novak ... He parked the car and we got out of the car, I noticed there was a weird kind of guy, staring at us from the parking meter."

Kaling initially said she was concerned, but after getting out of the car, the man appeared to be a fan of the NBC show. "When we got out, he was like, 'Hey, love you guys in The Office!'" The Mindy Project star remembered.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – &quot;Jimmy Kimmel Live!&quot; airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, November 1 included Mindy Kaling (“Sex Lives of College Girls”), Frank Grillo (“Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”), and musical guest Goose. (ABC/Randy Holmes) MINDY KALING
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, November 1 included Mindy Kaling (“Sex Lives of College Girls”), Frank Grillo (“Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend”), and musical guest Goose. (ABC/Randy Holmes) MINDY KALING

Randy Holmes/ABC Minday Kaling

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Realized Praising Kids Too Much Isn't 'Healthy' Thanks to B.J. Novak's Parenting Advice

"Then we walked down to go to the restaurant," she continued. "Restaurant's closed, for whatever reason. And then we walked back to the car, and when we walk back to the car — what we think is the car — we're like, 'Oh, that's probably not it, because there's somebody sitting in the driver's seat,' and we keep walking."

After realizing they'd walked too far, Kaling and Novak, 43, walked back to his car, which she noted was a "fancy" one that automatically locks.

"We go back to the car and the guy that we had talked to by the meter had gotten into B.J.'s car, was sitting in the driver's seat and had B.J.'s laptop open and was on B.J.'s laptop," she recalled incredulously. "Which is so strange — he didn't try to steal his stuff."

The pair then decided to confront the man. Despite being pregnant at the time, Kaling said she went to the driver's side door and blocked it so the man couldn't escape.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak at the HBO Post-Emmy Awards Reception held at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak at the HBO Post-Emmy Awards Reception held at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak

RELATED: Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline

"My sense of my sense of justice was greater than my sense of wanting to live," she joked to Kimmel, 58.

"And then B.J. went to their side, and was like, 'What did you take?'" she continued. "The guy kept looking over at the door to try to get out. I was sitting there like, 'You're not going anywhere.' Finally, B.J. got his laptop back and all of his stuff and he nodded to me, like, 'You can open the door and let him out.'"

Then, Kaling said the "strangest" thing happened. When the man exited the car, he told the duo, "You guys should be careful. Anybody could just get into your car."

"As though this whole thing had been this like, ruse, he had planned to teach us a valuable lesson," she said with a laugh. "By the way, it did teach us that! And then he kinda wandered away."

RELATED VIDEO: Mindy Kaling Brought B.J. Novak as Her Date to an Oscars Party — and Fans Love Their Reunion!

Good friends since they costarred on The Office together in 2004, and later dated on-and-off in real life, Kaling and Novak have been vocal about their now-platonic love for each other.

They've helped each other on creative projects, attended each other's red-carpet premieres — and in 2017, Novak officially became a member of Kaling's family when she named him her daughter's godfather.

In 2014, Novak — who played Ryan Howard on The Office — described his relationship with Kaling as "complicated" while speaking to PEOPLE exclusively.

"A really complicated person and a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world," he said of Kaling, who played his on-again, off-again love interest Kelly Kapoor on the NBC series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In a 2019 interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Kaling added of their bond: "It isn't the thing that people sometimes think it is. But he's really part of my family now, which is great. Even though that's less of a sexy characterization of our relationship, I think it's a deeper and a closer one."

Latest Stories

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Grundstrom scores 2, Kings beat Blues 5-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles' four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night. “Had a couple of chances there and it was nice to get two goals tonight,” Gundstrom said. “I just try to stay open. It’s always fun to score.” Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who have won three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots. Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which has lost five straight in

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. "Definitely another great match for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously Borna’s played some long difficult matches, so I think the first set was very important. "I was really happy, I played a

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat

    DALLAS (AP) — Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger exited with an injury, and the New York Rangers beat the Stars 6-3 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period for New York and fourth against Scott Wedgewood, who replaced Oettinger in the second. The Stars were already without standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen with an upper-body injury when Oettinger was sidelined by a lowe

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

    VANCOUVER — Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season. The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650. The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena. Rog

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo