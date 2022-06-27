Mindy Kaling on the pressures of TikTok for young comedians, her approach to 'Legally Blonde 3'

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — For many writers, the prospect of penning a sequel to one of the most beloved films of all time, on top of managing multiple writers' rooms, might be enough pressure to freeze them in their tracks.

For Mindy Kaling, it's just another day.

Speaking with USA TODAY at the Pendry West Hollywood hotel on Wednesday, Kaling, 43, barely had time to sit and relax after participating in a panel about her partnership with Zelle. Later that day, Kaling was expected at the writers' rooms of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" and HBO Max's "The Sex Live of College Girls" (both of which she executive produces). She was also set to meet with  "Brooklyn 99" creator Dan Gore to discuss "Legally Blonde 3," which they're co-writing.

"In a good way, I'm not sort of allowed to have writers' block," Kaling says. "We just have deadlines, and you have to keep going. And that's the nature of TV. It works very well if you're impatient, and you just have to find a solution quickly."

Plus, working hard has been a staple of Kaling's TV career, which kicked off in 2005 with her turn as Kelly Kapoor on the hit sitcom "The Office."

"It's funny that I make it look easy, because I think the one constant in my life is how much effort I put into anything and how effortful my life has been," she says. "Because getting to a position where you're creating your own opportunities can be very hard and very challenging."

Mindy Kaling is the co-creator of HBO Max comedy &quot;The Sex Lives of College Girls.&quot;
Mindy Kaling is the co-creator of HBO Max comedy "The Sex Lives of College Girls."

Mindy Kaling's 'Sex Lives of College Girls' is the best show that you're not watching

In addition to her rigorous work schedule, Kaling is also mom to her 4-year-old daughter Katherine and 1-year-old son Spencer.

Juggling parenthood with work can be tricky, but Kaling is grateful to have the help of a full-time nanny and two assistants. She also says her door is always open to her daughter whenever she's working from home.

"I'm always writing, but what's great is now I have an open door policy," she says. "Unless I'm on a work Zoom, she can come in (my room), and the nature of my job is that I can stop for five minutes and hang out with her for a little bit."

Over the course of her almost two-decade-long career, Kaling has seen firsthand how comedy has evolved since she started out. With social media sites like TikTok, she says up-and-coming comedians can face undue pressure to constantly post content in hopes of gaining exposure.

It's something she's thankful she never had to deal with.

"I grew up (with no) social media, so there wasn't this expectation that I needed to be putting stuff out there as a creator," she says. "That really benefited me, because I didn't have that pressure at 18, 19, 20, 22 to be doing anything but learning."

'Never Have I Ever': Mindy Kaling, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan break down that Season 2 love triangle

Instead of trying to go viral, Kaling spent her young adult years honing her craft, which meant watching tons of TV and movies, like "Happy Gilmore," "In Living Color" and "Saturday Night Live."

"To me, the reason I'm successful is that when I was younger, I watched everything," she says. "I really learned the formats."

Mindy Kaling and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attend as Netflix hosts a mobile truck pop-up activation in celebration of the launch of &quot;NEVER HAVE I EVER&quot; Season 2 on July 15, 2021 in New York City.
Mindy Kaling and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attend as Netflix hosts a mobile truck pop-up activation in celebration of the launch of "NEVER HAVE I EVER" Season 2 on July 15, 2021 in New York City.

And knowing those formats, Kaling believes, is more valuable than TikTok clout when she and other showrunners are choosing whom to hire onto their writing staff.

"There's so much comedy that's coming out of TikTok, but the people that I am hiring are typically coming in through the more traditional route," she says. "I would say 90% of the other showrunners I know who work on shows just want that good, old-fashioned script that follows the conventional TV standards, even if the story is really unusual and interesting."

Mindy Kaling has 'newfound respect for stay-at-home moms' while quarantining with her toddler

As far as where comedy is headed, Kaling says audiences have begun embracing shows and films the industry would not have expected to succeed. Examples, she says, include Hulu's gay rom-com "Fire Island," starring Joel Kim Booster, and Ziwe's eponymous Showtime variety series that tackles politics and culture with subversive humor.

"The way a comedy star looks now is really different than it used to," she says. "I love where comedy is headed. If someone like Ziwe and Joel Kim Booster can be thriving now, that's a cool, cool world."

'Fire Island': Hulu's gay rom-com pays steamy, stormy ode to 'Pride and Prejudice'

Ziwe unpacks her satirical Showtime series, says this Kardashian is her 'dream guest'

Kaling's got a lot on her to-do list. One daunting project is "Legally Blonde 3," a sequel to the original 2001 film that catapulted Reese Witherspoon to fame. The film had another sequel, "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde," in 2003.

The first two films saw Witherspoon's bubbly attorney Elle Woods in her twenties, but Kaling says she and Gore have been imagining what Elle would be like in her forties for "Legally Blonde 3." Witherspoon, 46, is set to reprise her role in the sequel.

'What, like it's hard?': 'Legally Blonde' inspired a generation of law students to be themselves

"It's exciting, and it's intimidating because I think it's Reese's most iconic role," she says. "I'm used to things where I'm creating original characters and to adapt the tone of a previous hit movie, that's a great writing challenge for me."

Kaling aims to have a draft done this summer and send it off to Witherspoon.

"I just wanna make Reese happy," she says.

Then it's on to the next one.

Omigod, you guys: Mindy Kaling to co-write 'Legally Blonde 3,' Reese Witherspoon returning

Go deeper: The problem with ‘Legally Blonde’ and the ‘gotcha’ gay plot

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mindy Kaling reveals she has this work-from-home policy with daughter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vicky Eguia, Public Relations Executive at Amazon Studios, Dies at 48

    Vicky Eguia, a public relations executive at Amazon who helped create Oscar-winning campaigns for “Manchester By the Sea” and “The Salesman,” died Saturday. She was 48. The cause was cancer, her family said on social media. Eguia most recently served as director of PR for diversity, equity and inclusion and community relations at Amazon. She […]

  • Turkish police chase, detain Istanbul Pride marchers

    STORY: Thousands of people used to attend Pride marches on Istanbul's main Istiklal Avenue but in recent years the government led by President Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party has toughened its stance on LGBTQ+ freedom.Homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, but hostility to it is widespread and the police crackdown on the parades have been increasingly tougher over the years.On Sunday, police in riot gear prevented access to Taksim Square and blockaded many streets in the nearby Cihangir neighborhood, where people tried convene. Public transportation in the area was also shut down.Local authorities in the Beyoglu district banned all Pride Week events between June 20-26, saying they could lead to public unrest due to society's sensitivities.The Istanbul Bar Association said peaceful demonstrations cannot be banned.Small groups of people carrying rainbow and transgender flags gathered briefly where they could on Sunday and chanted slogans before police dispersed and chased them through the streets, forcibly detaining some."Discrimination is a crime, the rainbow is not," one group chanted, while some others read statements to mark Pride Week.

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Jon Cooper's Devon Toews comments more an admission of guilt than finger pointing

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said "guys know what they're doing" when asked about Devon Toews' cross-check on Nikita Kucherov in Game 3.

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Brown and Blake should battle for sprint gold at Canadian championships

    LANGLEY, B.C. — In between the photos of Jerome Blake standing on the medal podium or sprinting down the track, there are fashion photos of him posing in a sheepskin coat on a deserted road, or a button up shirt between sand dunes. The Canadian sprinter, who's also a model, is as comfortable in a designer suit as a track and field singlet. "Fashion is kind of a thing for me, it's one thing I really love apart from sports, so I put a lot of effort into it, it's one thing I really try to implement

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine