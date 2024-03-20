Mindy Kaling Praises 'Warm and Friendly' Kate Hudson While Teasing Their Upcoming Netflix Comedy Series (Exclusive)

Kaling and Hudson are executive producing the basketball-focused comedy series, in which Hudson will star

Mindy Kaling is in awe of her new coworker.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE about skincare brand Lion Pose, Kaling praised actress Kate Hudson, who will star in and co-executive produce an upcoming basketball-centered comedy series for Netflix with Kaling.

"She is absolutely incredible," Kaling, 44, says of Hudson.

The yet-untitled show will focus on a family-run professional basketball franchise. Hudson portrays Isla Gordon, who is unexpectedly appointed head of her family's franchise.

"What's great about Kate is that she's such a pro, but she's never done a sitcom before," explains Kaling. "So I feel really lucky that she's doing a half-hour comedy and I get to be the person writing for her."

Continues Kaling, "What's also nice is that she's not just the lead of the show, but she's a leader of the show. The cast all looks up to her. She's been famous for so long so they're really in awe of her, but she's incredibly warm and friendly. So, it's just great."



Kaling notes that she's worked with mostly "really young people for the past couple of years" on her shows including Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

This series, she says, "is a different, new adventure. So that's been really fun."



Hudson has also been hard at work on releasing music. Earlier this month, she dropped the music video for her single "Talk About Love."

She has not officially announced a release date for her upcoming debut album, but Hudson has been teasing it since 2022.

Of Hudson's new venture, Kaling tells PEOPLE, "I love her new music. I love it so much."

