Mindy Kaling Opens Up About What It Was Like Being Pregnant During COVID-19 Pandemic: 'A Little Scary'

Mindy Kaling is opening up about what it was like being pregnant during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kaling, 41, shared on Instagram Friday that it "was a little scary" to go through a pregnancy during the outbreak of the deadly virus, but that the experience made her appreciate medical professionals all the more.

"Thanks everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family," Kaling said, referring to the birth of her son Spencer last month.

"Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk," the actress said.

Speaking of her new little one, Kaling said that Spencer is "happy and healthy" and that big sister Katherine, 2½, "is obsessed with him" — going on to joke, "well, his toys."

"It’s been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I’m outnumbered now. Love and grateful hugs. Xoxo MK," she concluded.

On Thursday, Kaling surprised fans during her appearance on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert by announcing the birth of Spencer.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," Kaling told the late-night host.

"No one even knew you were pregnant!" Colbert, 56, said.

"I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people," the actress said. "It's true."

Kaling recently told PEOPLE that it's been an adjustment self-quarantining with Katherine.

"My child was supposed to start preschool this year. And we were so excited. She was going to go to this school that I love," Kaling said.

"Now I have the writers' rooms filling up for two of my shows on Zoom, while I'm also leading my child through her day-long preschool," she continued. "I'm so lucky because I have help. I'm at home all the time, and I don't want to eat takeout every single night. I have to be a full-time single parent who has to make the money for this household. So it's been challenging."

Kaling said that while "a lot of the stuff" she thought would drive her "crazy" about "being cooped up with a 2-year-old for seven months has actually bonded us really close together."