Mindy Kaling Honors 'Female Comedy Legends' with Fun Halloween Looks: 'Can You Guess Who I Am?'

Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Mindy Kaling is serving numerous iconic looks this Halloween.

On Friday, the 42-year-old actress celebrated the fun-filled holiday early by showing off an array of themed costumes to honor fellow comedic trailblazers.

"So I live for Halloween costumes. This year I decided to dress as a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks," The Office alum wrote alongside the post. "Can you guess who I am???"

In the first two photos, Kaling can be seen dressed up as Amber Ruffin and Ali Wong, before she showed off costumes representing Julia Louis Dreyfus' Selina Meyer, Issa Rae's Issa Dee and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods in follow-up images.

In the comments section, Witherspoon, 45, correctly guessed each of Kaling's decked-out costumes, while Wong, 39, reacted, writing, "WHAAAAAA???!!!! 😭😭😭👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥."

Ruffin, 42, also chimed in, adding, "You are a sweet little honey beeeeeeeee! 💜," while Rae, 36, reacted enthusiastically and wrote, "I don't think you understand! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Reminisces About Past Halloweens with Her Iconic Bunny Costume from Legally Blonde

Kaling's Elle Woods costume — which came complete with her own version of the character's pet dog Bruiser — is spot-on as the star is in the midst of working on the third installment in the Legally Blonde film franchise.

The mother of two confirmed the news that she would be writing the script for the third film on Instagram in May 2020.

Kaling, who has acted alongside Witherspoon in A Wrinkle in Time and The Morning Show, is co-writing the rom-com sequel alongside Emmy-winning scribe Dan Goor (The Daily Show, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which he co-created).

"I can't wait to see what people will think of the way we wrote Elle Woods. We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine," Kaling shared in an interview with Access in January.

When asked if fans can expect to see references to iconic moments in the original two movies, Kaling confirmed: "Bend and Snap is forever. We definitely have a lot of fan favorites from the original movie."