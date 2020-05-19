Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor will write MGM’s “Legally Blonde 3,” in which Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her iconic role of Elle Woods, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is producing the film, alongside Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, President of Platt Productions. Hello Sunshine banner head of film and felevision Lauren Neustadter is also producing.

This is the second time Kaling and Goor are partnering up on a film. They collaborated on the Kaling/Priyanka Chopra wedding comedy that was picked up by Universal after a heated auction in 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: 'Legally Blonde 3' Gets Valentine's Day 2020 Release Date

Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah adapted the novel by Amanda Brown for the first film and were previously in talks to write the script.

“Legally Blonde” grossed $141 million worldwide, while its followup secured $124 million at the global box office. The first film followed Elle Woods as she went to Harvard Law School after she was dumped by her boyfriend. In the sequel, Elle headed to Washington D.C. to join the staff of a congresswoman in hopes of passing a bill to ban animal testing.

Also Read: Reese Witherspoon in Talks to Return for 'Legally Blonde 3'

In 2015, the actress said the timing is right for a third film because “we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women. And I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office.”

Kaling is represented by CAA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham, while Goor is represented by Ziffren Brittenham.

Deadline first reported the news.

Read original story Mindy Kaling, Dan Goor to Write MGM’s ‘Legally Blonde 3’ At TheWrap