Mindy Kaling Blows Fans Away With Her Amazing Figure, Claims She’s The Healthiest She’s Ever Been

Natasha Campos - Getty Images

A bikini-clad Mindy Kaling showed off her impressive 40-pound weight loss earlier this year with an official Andie Swim collab. And now, in honor of her 44th birthday, The Never Have I Ever creator is opening up about what inspired the transformation: her kids.

"Look I know I’m clearly materialistic but the best birthday gift to me, for the rest of my life, are these two guys," she captioned an Instagram photo of her two kids. She admitted that while she is trying to stay healthy for them, it's "hard," adding that she wants "to eat cheesesteaks every meal in front of the TV." I mean...same, girl.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I've been in years," she continued in the post. "That's a pretty damn good gift, right?"

The Office alum—who has been fielding weight loss questions for the better part of the year—opened up about her lifestyle changes in May. And while fans have been quick to accuse Kaling of joining the Ozempic bandwagon, she shut down claims when talking to PEOPLE.

"I know people are really interested in the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering but sometimes it's just a little much, so I try not to tune into it," she told the outlet of her weight loss journey. In the clapback, Kaling clarified that she spends "so much time and energy trying to be healthy." Her routine includes running or hiking 20 miles a week and regularly lifting weights. "It's a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in."

Despite changing her habits, Kaling said in a 2022 appearance on Today that she'll "never stop being a foodie" and instead prioritizes moderation, Yahoo! reports. "I 'm never going to be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every day. I just am really for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it."



You Might Also Like