Mindset Pharma Strengthens IP Portfolio with Another New Provisional Patent Application Covering its Next-Generation DMT and 5-MeO-DMT Drug Candidate Compounds

·4 min read
TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, announced today the filing of a new provisional patent application that covers new chemical entities (NCEs) that expand the Company’s next-generation DMT and 5-MeO-DMT, or ‘Family 4’, platform, currently under development.

This new patent application exemplifies the Mindset corporate strategy to broaden the therapeutic psychedelic toolbox for patients with mental health disorders who are waiting for transformative medicines and covers novel chemical space while maintaining the functionality of traditional psychedelics.

“As we get more human clinical data from first generation psychedelic drugs, we will unravel how different patients respond to different psychedelic therapies. Our expectation is that different patients will respond to different treatments and paradigms. In an effort to build a toolbox that helps the most patients, Mindset continues to build out its patent portfolio. The Mindset ‘Family 4’ compounds have shown promise in efficacy and safety at a range of doses compared to first-generation DMT and 5-MeO-DMT compounds based on rodent pre-clinical models. Our strong IP position on this family enhances their commercial viability,” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset. “We are working hard to bring these innovative mental health solutions to the clinic as fast as possible to waiting patients with our collaborators at the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development (MSRD).”

Mindset has a broad IP footprint in the psychedelic space with novel chemical entities in development that mimic the functionality of first-generation psychedelic medicines and have optimized pharmacological and safety profiles to address diverse in-clinic needs. The Company uses a differentiated battery of highly specialized in-vitro and in-vivo tests on its patent-pending novel compounds to select the optimal psychedelic drug candidates for progressing towards human clinical trials.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.
Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next-generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin in addition to its own proprietary compounds. The company has a co-development agreement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development for its short-duration compounds, Mindset Families 2 & 4.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

About the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development (MSRD)
Established in 2019, by the Otsuka pharmaceutical business in the U.S., the mission of MSRD is to search for, identify, and fund innovative early-stage research and development programs that have the potential to build the future portfolio of Otsuka products.

Otsuka is dedicated to investing in innovative and creative products in areas of unmet need and MSRD was created as an extension of this commitment to support and identify early-stage opportunities that can change the landscape of treatments for mental illness and renal disorders. For more information, please visit https://msrd-us.com/.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 dated March 5, 2021. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. 

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Investor Contact: Allison Soss/Tim Regan KCSA Strategic Communications Email: MindSet@kcsa.com Phone: 212-896-1267/ 347-487-6788 Media Contact: McKenna Miller KCSA Strategic Communications Email: MindSet@kcsa.com Phone: 949-606-6585 Company Contact: James Lanthier, CEO Email: jlanthier@mindsetpharma.com Jason Atkinson, VP, Corporate Development Email: jatkinson@mindsetpharma.com Phone: 416-479-4094


