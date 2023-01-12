The mindless joys of a January movie: In praise of M3GAN and Plane

Leah Greenblatt
·4 min read
Gerard Butler as Brodie Torrance in PLANE;
Gerard Butler as Brodie Torrance in PLANE;

Kenneth Rexach/Lionsgate; Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

It's been one of Hollywood's favorite punchlines for decades: January is the dumpster, the dregs, the Land-of-Broken-Toys burial ground for projects not quite good enough to slot anywhere else in a long year; the kind of movies you send a "U up?" text at 2 a.m., but never take to dinner.

So yes, this is where films like Escape Room 2 and Dirty Grandpa rightfully go to die. But the month also has its own scrappy low-bar charms, an underdog swagger born of no expectations and even less marketing budget. Back in 2009, someone made the mistake of kidnapping Liam Neeson's daughter and kickstarted a gruesomely enjoyable silver-fox franchise. (Three years later almost to the day, Neeson would turn his very particular set of skills on wolves, and murder the winter box office once again.) Cloverfield came out in a January, and so did M. Night Shyamalan's lurid return to form Split; Paddington was a Capricorn baby, twice.

And so it is that only a few days into 2023, we were given a new heroine for our times: M3GAN, the kewpie-eyed AI with both serial homicide and So You Think You Can Dance baked into her code. She spins! She twirls! she sings Sia's "Titanium" because she is, in fact, made of various metals! And she will come at anyone who threatens, disturbs, or mildly inconveniences the peace of her young human companion, Cady (Violet McGraw), with the hair-trigger enthusiasm of Goodfellas-era Joe Pesci.

M3GAN
M3GAN

Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

Universal is said to have moved up the movie's release date after the internet collectively lost its meme-ing mind over the trailers, and reportedly also made edits in post to cater to a wider PG-13 audience, removing much of the midnight gore but keeping the TikTokable satire intact. Indeed, M3GAN works because it is patently bonkers — the first "scene" is a fake commercial that easily could have run on any recent season of SNL — and almost pathologically self-aware. But it also works because it wears its outrageousness lightly, and because Allison Williams, with her cool repose and Ivy League jawline, makes you believe: As M3GAN's workaholic creator, she's as real-world rooted as anyone trying to wrest control of the devil's own marionette could hope to be, and her hair looks glorious even when she's losing.

Plane (in theaters this Friday) makes no such fourth-wall winks at its audience, at least not explicitly. But with its blunt-force title — are we just down to flashcard nouns now? — and a logline even a badger could understand, the film seems to embrace its January destiny from the jump. And it turns out to be far better than any film that involves Gerard Butler playing a man with no snakes on board deserves to be.

Butler is Brodie Torrance, a commercial pilot just trying to make it home from Manila to his college-age daughter (Haleigh Hekking) by New Year's Eve. The passenger list is minimal, a scant handful of sleepy tourists, bored businessmen, and one seething, malevolent dude in handcuffs (Luke Cage star Mike Colter) being repatriated to the States on an unknown murder charge. When weather forces them to lose all comms and land on a remote Philippines island run by militant separatists, hell breaks gratifyingly loose.

French director Jean-François Richet has made a sort of speciality of red-meat thrillers, including the cheerfully brutal 2016 Mel Gibson vehicle Blood Father and a stark, faithful 2005 remake of Assault on Precinct 13. He treats Plane like the ludicrous B-movie it is, but keeps his storytelling so lean that almost no moment feels wasted; all muscle, no fat, and just the right amount of gristle. Butler's Brodie is tenderhearted but rugged, a lovable rogue who makes corny-cute dad jokes and is unfailingly chivalrous to flight attendants, but also looks genuinely pained when he has to kill. (One particular scene of hand-to-hand combat with a dogged mercenary is a marvel of grunting, concussed vérité.) Tony Goldwyn plays a suave fixer, at least one person literally loses their head, and the villain's death is a kamikaze chef's kiss.

Which is not to pretend that we have stumbled into some vortex of VOD Citizen Kanes: If Plane and M3GAN win any prizes, they will almost surely be of the people's-choice variety. (Historically, Oscar contention comes in this forsaken month only for the great foreign films that seem to land there with regularity; if that's your bag, both No Bears and Close should not be missed). But box-office gold feels like a fair reward for what these deeply silly, perennially disrespected movies give us — loony torchbearers for the pure unsnobbish love of cinema in all its forms. If both are blessed enough to get sequels, we wish them only Junes.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Cowboys focus on reboot with defense in playoff trip to Bucs

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it's a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse's mind. “That leaves 2022 behind us, and let's start this new season that we have ahead of us the way that we need to start it,” Kearse said Wednesday. “What we did in the regular season means nothing.” In keeping with the idea of a reboot, the Cowbo

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Leafs star centre Matthews ruled out for game against visiting Predators

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was ruled out of Toronto's game against the Nashville Predators hours before Wednesday night's opening faceoff. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Matthews' status at the Leafs' skate on Wednesday morning, saying the centre's ailment is something that has "been bothering him for a while." The Leafs say Matthews is listed as "day to day" and he will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Matthews did not practise on Tuesday but he did participate in To

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with longtime Giants first baseman Belt

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with infielder Brandon Belt on a US$9.3-million, one-year contract. Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games with the San Francisco Giants last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 2022. The six-foot-three 231-pound native of Nacogdoches, Texas, was drafted by San Francisco in 2009. He has spent all 12 of his big-league seasons with the Giants. Belt gives the Blue

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Giants already looking ahead to playoff rematch with Vikings

    PHILADELPHIHA (AP) — Daniel Jones took the day off. Saquon Barkley and his 1,312 yards rushing never saw the field. The New York Giants used a lineup more fitting for a preseason game — all so they could stay healthy for a playoff game. The final score — Eagles 22, Giants 16 — was largely immaterial to New York on Sunday night. The Giants already secured the No. 6 seed in the NFC and just needed to get through the game to learn their playoff opponent. Now they know, and the Giants (9-7-1) head t

  • McCollum scores 34, Pelicans beat Wizards 132-112

    WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards 132-112 on Monday night. New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the game away when it scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 115-88 lead with 8:44 to play. Washington (17-24) has lost three straight and was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal, who didn’t play for t

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • NHL best and worst: Gretzky, McDavid and Marchand all go viral for different reasons

    This past week in the NHL was full of impressive goals, wicked saves, and hilarious viral moments.

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game