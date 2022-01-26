Mindhunter star joins Succession's Sarah Snook in horror movie

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic - Getty Images

Mindhunter actor Damon Herriman is set to star alongside Succession's Sarah Snook in new horror-thriller Run Rabbit Run.



Variety reports that Herriman has joined the film's cast alongside Greta Scacchi.

The film, from The Handmaid's Tale director Daina Reid is set to start production in Victoria and South Australia this week.

Snook will play a fertility doctor whose 'firm grasp on the cycle of life is put to the test as her young daughter begins to exhibit increasingly strange behaviour'.

Previously, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elizabeth Moss was attached to the role but she dropped out late last year due to scheduling clashes.

The script was written by novelist Hannah Kent from an original idea developed with production company Carver Films. It will be produced by Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw (Relic) of Carver Films.

Meanwhile, season three of Succession finished airing last month, with season four already announced by HBO.

Speaking to Digital Spy last October, Snook was asked how long she thought the HBO Max series could keep going for.

"I don't know. It's definitely up to [writer] Jesse [Armstrong] and the creative team, I think," Snook said.

"And Jesse, as the leader, I think he's got the challenge to keep that bar high, and for us all to climb up to it, and hopefully jump over it.

"And really, at the end of the day, he's a very classy writer, who's not going to make it go longer in a way that's not going to be at the excellent level that it has been so far. As long as it lasts is at long as it lasts [laughs]."

Succession season 3 airs on HBO in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

