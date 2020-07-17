Mindhunter To Asur: 10 MIlestone Crime Thriller Web Shows

If you’re struggling to know what to watch next, we offer you our take on 10 intricate crime dramas from different OTT platforms that are certain to elevate your viewing experience.

MindHunter

MindHunter - Netflix

This series focuses on the development by two agents, of a new criminal field and does so through story lines of visiting the sociopathic mind. Mindhunter is based on the 1996 book Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, by former special agent John Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

Streaming platform: Netflix

Perry Mason

Perry Mason - Disney+Hotstar

Set in 1932 Los Angeles, this HBO miniseries focuses on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner's novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression.

Streaming Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Why Women Kill

Why Women Kill - Voot Select

An anthology series that follows three women in different decades all living in the same house, as they deal with infidelity and betrayals in their marriages. the series depicts the events leading to a death that occurs after the respective husbands of three married women commit adultery.

Streaming Platform: Voot Select

4 Blocks

4 Blocks - Amazon Prime Video

Set in the Berlin borough of Neukölln, this German-language crime drama follows the leader of a Lebanese drug cartel who wants to leave behind the violent way of life for a peaceful existence with his wife and their daughter, but is reluctantly pulled in after a police operation threatens everything.

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Asur

Asur - Voot Select

Set in the backdrop of the mystical city of Varanasi, Asur follows Nikhil Nair, a forensic-expert-turned-teacher, who returns to his roots at the Central Bureau of Investigation, and along with his former mentor Dhananjay Rajpoot, finds himself caught in a cat-and-mouse game with a brutal serial killer. What follows is a blend of suspense, mythology, and the murders of some people totally unrelated.

Streaming Platform: Voot Select

Aarya

Aarya - Disney+Hotstar

After her pharma baron husband Tej Sareen is murdered by a masked man, Aarya takes it upon herself to get to the bottom of the truth and bring the culprit to justice. But Tej – and the rest of the clan – had secrets of his own.

Streaming Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Elementary

Elementary - Voot Select

Following his fall from grace in London and a stint in rehab, eccentric Sherlock escapes to Manhattan where his wealthy father forces him to live with his worst nightmare - a sober companion, Dr. Watson. A successful surgeon until she lost a patient and her license three years ago, Watson views her current job as another opportunity to help people, as well as paying a penance.

Streaming Platform: Voot Select

Ozark

Ozark - Netflix

Mirzapur

Mirzapur - Amazon Prime Video

Mirzapur recounts to the narrative of two siblings Guddu and Bablu who become involved with a universe of drugs, firearms, and viciousness after they get to know Munna the child of Mafia supervisor Akhandanand Tripathi.

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Raikar Case

The Raikar Case - Voot Select

The series tells the story of an influential Naik Raikar who lives in Goa. When the youngest son of the family -- Tarun Naik Raikar dies, and the reported suicide turns out to be a murder, family secrets suppressed for years start tumbling out.

Streaming Platform: Voot Select