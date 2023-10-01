Mindfulness trail created in Forest of Dean woods

A new mindfulness trail has been created through woodland to help people's mental health.

Forestry England have made the walk near Symonds Yat Rock in the Forest of Dean featuring theme panels.

The self-led trail winds through the trees, encouraging visitors to "pause, unplug and mindfully reconnect" with nature as they walk.

Jonathan Blair, from Forestry England, said people really benefit from the "restorative effects" of the forest.

It is thought the panels will help visitors slow down to notice and absorb the woodland around them.

A forest wellbeing journal accompanies the trail which has space for individual reflections. It also offers ideas for mindful activities to try out in the forest and at home.

Mr Blair, who is the active forests coordinator, said: "We know how much benefit people feel taking time for themselves to relax and experience the restorative effects of the forest.

"The wellbeing journal is a wonderful way to continue noticing with all our senses the incredible sights, sounds and restful benefits that nature offers us."

The trail is one of 20 Forestry England now has in place across the country, giving visitors to connect with the woodland landscape.

