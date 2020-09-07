Mindfulness: What You Seek Is Seeking You

A man asked a Sufi saint, “I have a lot of complaints with God. I am a religious person, still it seems the God doesn’t listen to me. He never sees my applications. Why do my little wishes go unfulfilled?”

The saint replied, “Let’s test it. Are your family members quite well? Is everyone in your family physically fit? Anyone hungry or any dispute? If there is no such kind of problems then what kind of proof do you want about god’s grace?”

Blaming others for every problem, even God, is not good. Such thoughts increase dissatisfaction. It reduces the dedication towards work. Little plants never complain of bad weather. They develop themselves according to the wind and weather. They go through all the sufferings and continue their journey to become trees. If our faith for life is like that, we will survive all crisis.

If you keep on complaining with every person known to you, gradually he would be fed up.

The saint further said, “Don’t send your questions to the God you already know the answer of. Don’t connect your pain with luck. Try to understand life, where your mind can see profit and loss with the same eye.

We seek house, vehicle, clothes, job, promotion, transfer, but all this is not pleasure, they are just means of pleasure. So, if you want to seek, seek big.

