MINDCURE Announces Platinum Sponsorship of the 2021 SANA Symposium

As the official meeting of the Psychedelic Medicine Association, this conference will connect mental health professionals with promising research and breakthrough treatment therapies from the emerging field.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research in psychedelics, is pleased to announce its presence at the 2021 SANA Symposium ("SANA") as a Platinum Sponsor and host of the Innovation Theater.

MINDCURE will be engaging with clinicians around the world who have an interest in learning more about psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, and specifically in adopting novel protocols and practice standards around psychedelics. The timing of this conference coincides with the recent release of iSTRYM, the Company's digital therapeutics (DTx) platform for psychedelics, into partner clinics across North America.

"We could not ask for a better time or a better forum to share our company's mission, and specifically our developments around iSTRYM, with an engaged and educated audience with a particular interest in psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO, MINDCURE.

Joining Kelsey Ramsden at the SANA Symposium's Innovation Theater from MINDCURE this year will be Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joel Raskin, Senior Translational and Psychometric Architect Dr. Ty Tashiro, and Advisors Dr. John Brownstein and Dr. Ken Weingardt.

With psychedelics now making waves in mainstream medicine, the SANA Symposium will unite globally-renowned experts across three key practice fields – psychiatry, psychotherapy, and addiction treatment– to provide a multi-perspective view on the application and approaches of psychedelic therapies. The Symposium will highlight promising results in using psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat mental health disorders including major depression, anxiety, and PTSD and will feature groundbreaking research and cutting-edge data in psychedelics.

SANA is attended by approximately 2000 psychiatrists, psychotherapists, and addiction specialists and is accredited for various types of health and allied healthcare professionals. This year's Symposium will be conducted virtually on September 17-19, 2021. For more on the 2021 SANA Symposium, please visit www.sanasymposium.com.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

