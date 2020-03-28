What Is MindChamps PreSchool's (SGX:CNE) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the MindChamps PreSchool (SGX:CNE) share price has dived 43% in the last thirty days. Given the 63% drop over the last year, some shareholders might be worried that they have become bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does MindChamps PreSchool Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 8.54 that sentiment around MindChamps PreSchool isn't particularly high. The image below shows that MindChamps PreSchool has a lower P/E than the average (15.0) P/E for companies in the consumer services industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that MindChamps PreSchool shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with MindChamps PreSchool, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

MindChamps PreSchool's earnings per share grew by 8.6% in the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 14% annually, over the last five years. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 1.4%, annually, over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting MindChamps PreSchool's P/E?

Net debt totals 60% of MindChamps PreSchool's market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On MindChamps PreSchool's P/E Ratio

MindChamps PreSchool has a P/E of 8.5. That's below the average in the SG market, which is 10.1. While the recent EPS growth is a positive, the significant amount of debt on the balance sheet may be contributing to pessimistic market expectations. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about MindChamps PreSchool over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 15.0 back then to 8.5 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

