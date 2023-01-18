Mindaugas Raila starts taking the position of a member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB

Siauliu Bankas

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, 76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

On 17 January 2023 Šiaulių Bankas AB received notification from the European Central Bank (ECB) that the Governing Council of the ECB has decided not to object to the appointment of Mindaugas Raila as a member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB.

Mindaugas Raila has been elected to the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 July 2022. The decision of the meeting stipulates that he will take up the duties of the member of the Supervisory Council only with the permission of the supervisory authority.

Mindaugas Raila is considered to be a member of the Supervisory Council of Šiaulių Bankas AB as of 18 January 2023.

Head of HR

Jurgita Simanavičiūtė, +370 5 203 2263, jurgita.simanaviciute@sb.lt



