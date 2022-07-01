Mindaugas Keizeris becomes the new CEO of EPSO-G

The Board of the energy transmission and exchange companies group EPSO-G appointed Mindaugas Keizeris as the new CEO of EPSO-G on Friday, who will take over his office on August 22. The new CEO of EPSO-G will continue the implementation of the long-term strategy of the Group and the strengthening of Lithuania’s energy independence established therein.

Until August 22, the CFO Algirdas Juozaponis will continue his work as an interim CEO of the company and the Tomas Varneckas, the Head of the Infrastructure Department will be responsible for implementation of strategic projects of the Group, including the installation of physical barrier on the border with Belarus.

Since 2012, M. Keizeris has worked for Lietuvos Energija (currently Ignitis Group) as a member of the Group’s Board, as well as on the Boards and Supervisory Boards of its subsidiaries. Since 2018, he has been Chair of the Board and CEO at ESO.

The new CEO of EPSO-G is a graduate of Vilnius University with a degree in Business Administration and Management, a Master’s degree in International Business, as well as a graduate of the Baltic Institute of Corporate Governance in training programme for professional board members.

According to Robertas Vyšniauskas, the Chair of the Board of EPSO-G, challenging tasks in expanding non-regulated activities of the company group await for the new CEO, adjusting the Group's business model accordingly and managing the associated changes.

‘Mindaugas, together with the whole team of the Group, will continue the implementation of the long-term strategy approved last year, which has become even more relevant in the context of the war in Ukraine. In this context, EPSO-G will benefit greatly from the new CEO's many years of experience in managing change and implementing strategic projects, as well as his excellent knowledge of the energy sector’, said Vyšniauskas.

The candidates for the new CEO of EPSO-G were selected by the company's Remuneration and Appointment Committee and recruited by the executive search firm AIMS International Lietuva. 25 candidates have participated in the selection process for the position of CEO.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the management company EPSO-G, five directly owned subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas, and the indirectly controlled GET Baltic. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information, contact:

Antanas Bubnelis, Head of Communication at EPSO-G

Tel. +370 699 23404, email: antanas.bubnelis@epsog.lt



