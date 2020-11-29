‘My mind will not change in six months’: Trump says he will not accept defeat whatever happens

(REUTERS)

In his first TV interview since the election, Donald Trump said that he will not accept the results of the 2020 election, even six months from now.

Speaking by phone with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, the president said that he would “use 125 per cent of my energy” to prove that he did not lose the election to Joe Biden.

Ms Bartiromo asked if he would be able to prove his allegations of electoral fraud in the coming weeks.

Mr Trump replied: “You need a judge that’s willing to hear a case. You need a Supreme Court that’s willing to make a real big decision, based on everything that … it’s not like you’re going to change my mind. My mind will not change in six months. There was tremendous cheating here.”

Despite the president’s baseless allegations of irregularities with mail-in votes and at vote counting centres, there is no credible evidence of widespread electoral fraud or cheating.

Mr Trump also said that he does not believe that President-elect Joe Biden received 80 million votes; repeated a conspiracy theory regarding Dominion Voting Systems; yet again referred to the media as “the enemy of the people”; and complained about the difficulties of getting heard by the Supreme Court.

The interview closed out with Mr Trump claiming it was statistically impossible for him to have lost the election when down-ticket Republicans in statehouses, Congress, and the Senate won their races.

With the coronavirus pandemic spiraling out of control in the US, Trump tells Maria Bartiromo he'll use "125 percent of my energy" to continue trying to overturn the election results pic.twitter.com/mrSF40f53e — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2020

In the three weeks since the election was called for Mr Biden, the president has refused to concede his loss but continues to make wild claims, without evidence, that the process was rigged against him.

Dozens of lawsuits filed by his legal team to overturn results in battleground states have been dismissed or ruled against, many by Republican judges appointed by Mr Trump.

The president also said that the FBI is “missing in action” when it comes to his unproven claims of electoral fraud.

