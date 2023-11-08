‘Mind-blowing sight.’ See the moment 3 rare and ‘majestic’ sea creatures are spotted

Drone pilots recently encountered a “magic event” when they spotted three rare whales swimming off the coast of Western Australia.

The group of pygmy blue whales was seen swimming in Geographe Bay, according to a Nov. 5 Facebook post from Dolphin Discovery Centre. The endangered creatures were migrating south.

“Seeing one of these huge majestic animals is a mind-blowing sight, but three at the same time took even our breath away,” the organization said in its post. “Some of the ‘Blues’ as we call them even cruised gently and effortless through the local shallow waters. What a sight!”

Social media users were awed by the sighting.

“Truly awesome creatures of the sea,” one person commented.

“Absolutely magnificent,” another commenter wrote.

Pygmy blue whales are a subspecies of blue whales, the largest animals on the planet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The rare whales can grow to be about 78 feet long and can weigh up to approximately 90 tons, Dolphin Discovery Centre said in its post.

