Mincey, Brooks put up 16 in UMass-Lowell's 73-69 victory against Albany to open American East action

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Quinton Mincey and Max Brooks both 16 points to help UMass-Lowell defeat Albany (NY) 73-69 on Saturday night.

Mincey had nine rebounds for the River Hawks (12-4). Brooks shot 7 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line and also had eight rebounds and four blocks. Yuri Covington and Quincy Clark both finished with 10 points. It was the seventh victory in a row for the River Hawks.

The Great Danes (8-8, 0-1) were led in scoring by Byron Joshua, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Albany (NY) also got 15 points and 13 rebounds from Justin Neely. DeMarr Langford Jr. had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. UMass-Lowell hosts Vermont and Albany (NY) travels to play New Hampshire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press