De Minaur rolls to 6-1, 6-3 victory over Davidovich Fokina in NBO Toronto semifinal

TORONTO — Australia's Alex de Minaur has a berth in the final of the National Bank Open.

He rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in today's semifinal between unseeded players at Sobeys Stadium.

De Minaur will play the winner of the evening match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and American Tommy Paul.

Sinner is the seventh seed while Paul is seeded 12th.

The final is scheduled for Sunday.

In the early doubles semifinal, El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands posted a 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 win over Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press