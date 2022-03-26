Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn is embarrassed by her Oscars victory: 'I was hoping Glenn Close would win'

Jessica Wang
·3 min read
Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn is embarrassed by her Oscars victory: 'I was hoping Glenn Close would win'

Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn has no recollection of her speech at last year's 93rd Academy Awards after she won Best Supporting Actress.

In fact, it took a while for the South Korean luminary to bring herself to watch the clip of herself on stage, where she thanked "Mr. Brad Pitt," who produced the sprawling immigrant drama under his Plan B production company, and expressed confusion over nabbing the statuette over fellow nominee Glenn Close, who was nominated for her work in Hillbilly Elegy.

Youn's win for her role as matriarch Soonja in Minari, director Lee Isaac Chung's masterful drama about a Korean American family's move to Arkansas in search of the American Dream, marked the first time a Korean actress won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Now, a year later, the much too humble Youn tells EW she considers her historic win and speech "embarrassing," adding that she wanted Close to win.

Youn Yuh-jung
Youn Yuh-jung

ABC/AMPAS via Getty Images Youn Yuh-jung at the 2021 Oscars

"I was hoping Glenn Close would win," Youn says, citing Close's record of seven Oscar nominations and zero wins at the time. "I heard about her story and that she was nominated seven times. Until then I didn't know how [the Oscars worked] … but I found out [the Oscars] is from the voters, so I thought about, 'Yeah, voters are human. So with that record time of seven times nominated, then I'm sure they would vote for her.' And I'd be so happy to just clap for her."

When her name was called instead, Youn says she was "stunned," recounting, "All of a sudden I could hear my name. Even though I wasn't myself, I know my name. So I'm clapping and realizing [I won]."

In her charming acceptance speech, Youn said everyone was forgiven for mispronouncing her name on the awards trail and quipped to Pitt, who presented her the Oscar, "Where were you during filming?," among other viral moments. "I wasn't myself, so I don't want to see myself in that video," Youn says of the moment. "Actually this year, somehow, I got a chance to see myself on the stage. It was still embarrassing."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of Best Actress in a Supporting Role for &quot;Minari,&quot; poses with Brad Pitt in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (L-R) Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari," poses with Brad Pitt in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images Youn Yuh-jung and Brad Pitt at the 2021 Oscars

At this year's Oscars, Youn will return to the stage as a presenter for the March 27 ceremony. Given her delightful interactions with peers last year, viewers are no doubt anticipating more endearing moments. When asked if she was excited to see any particular actors at the 2022 show, the Oscar winner shared this piece of Yuh-jungism: "You know what? I'm a Korean old lady, so I'm not excited about anything. [Laughs] I'm sorry to say that."

The 94th Academy Awards airs Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

