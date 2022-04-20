The minaret that flew to the moon – Kutluğ Ataman returns with a thrilling show

Hettie Judah
·4 min read

Muttering often accompanies Kutluğ Ataman’s work, though usually it comes from the art itself. My first encounter with the Turkish artist and film-maker came with the 1999 video work Women Who Wear Wigs. Four characters told their stories on adjacent screens: a political activist obliged to disguise herself, a trans woman who had suffered abuse from the police, a chemotherapy patient, and a devout Muslim student banned from wearing a headscarf at a secular university. Each spoke insistently. It took effort to tune in and pay attention.

The last major work I saw of Ataman’s – Küba (2004) – was in a warehouse in the Antwerp docks. Each of 40 old TV monitors broadcast an account given by a resident of Küba, one of Istanbul’s many informal, unlicensed neighbourhoods (the structures are known as gecekondu – literally “night built”). Stationed opposite the TV sets, armchairs invited you to sit and listen to individual stories among the hubbub. Bound up in the presentation were ideas about what it meant to focus amid clamour, and to make time to listen in the busy city. There was, implicitly, also a deeper question about why it took an art installation to achieve this.

But there is also muttering of a more insidious kind. Since the rise to power of the Islamist populist Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (president since 2014, the country’s prime minister for 11 years prior) Turkey has been a dangerous environment for dissenting voices, and an increasingly hostile one for the LGBT community. Ten years ago, Ataman turned his back on Istanbul’s art scene, and a flourishing international career, and went to tend land in rural Anatolia. This show – split between a little first-floor gallery and a shop-front space in London’s Soho – is his return.

While he may have stepped away from the art world, Ataman is still steeped in its references. The central work here The Stream is a conceptual companion to Nam June Paik’s classic Fire Piece (1992). The Paik work was a low mound of black TV monitors, smashed and whole, transmitting colour footage of flames. Ataman answers Paik’s fire with water: 20 old screens strapped to a rustic wooden frame show the artist digging irrigation ditches.

While the tech in the gallery is new(ish), the vibe on screen is Old Testament. Ataman is barefoot on stony ground, gouging ditches with an old metal-headed hoe. The monitors are positioned so that the water, when it comes, flows upward, as if he were summoning some kind of miracle from the ancient soil. The hubbub of voices from Ataman’s earlier works is replaced by the insistent sound of metal on wet rubble.

Shown nearby are black and white photographs of Anatolian villagers apparently turning their local minaret into a rocket and floating it into space. Taken from Ataman’s sharp 2009 mockumentary Journey to the Moon, the photographs remind us that this artist’s films and images are not always what they seem.

Just in case we haven’t kept our wits about us, the other half of the show (presented in a second space) is called “fiction” – though again, how much we should trust that declaration is unclear. The most stirring works appear to be documentary photographs of badly beaten women in flimsy outfits walking in a desperate state along forest roads in the darkness. This series, Other Planets, was made during production of a feature film for which Ataman worked with trans people, recreating episodes of abuse they experienced in Turkey during the 1990s. These are complicated artefacts. As production photographs, they are indeed fiction. They are also records of real, traumatic, events.

Do real life and cinematic fiction inevitably leak into one another, however incompatible the pairing might be? In a series of sculptural objects, cartoonish stills from the 1960s Turkish B movie Kilink are pasted to the undersides of scrappy bits of wooden furniture, together with fetishised items of underwear (a suspender belt, sheer stockings). The scenarios in the stills are preposterous – a villain disguised in a skeleton suit accosting young women in intimate apparel – yet they seem to have integrated themselves into a person’s home life, perhaps stirring sexual memories.

The final work in this gallery of film references might be there for the title alone: a mop-like white wig floats on a dark screen, its fine tendrils every so often disturbed by someone breathing beneath the hair. The work shares its title with Samuel Fuller’s 1963 state-of-the-nation thriller Shock Corridor, which questions the power an individual has to transcend an oppressive environment. This, then, offers an overarching theme: how do you learn about sex when discussion is taboo? How do you construct a trans identity when every element of your person is threatened? How do you learn to draw water from stony ground?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • From Ed Jeske to the NCAA: Yellowknife hockey player wins national championship

    Jack Works, the Yellowknife hockey player responsible for scoring the first goal in the Ed Jeske arena at nine-years-old, has added another first to his list of accomplishments — winning a national college championship. The 20-year-old Works is a forward for the University of Denver Pioneers who defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks 5-1 for the Frozen Four NCAA championship on April 9. "That was one of the coolest things ever, being on the ice after just taking it all. It's like, Yeah, it's sti

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins snap Blues' 9-game win streak

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-worst three-game losing streak. Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Swayman, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, thwarted Jordan Kyr

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • The good, bad and ugly from Raptors' loss to 76ers

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss Toronto’s rebounding woes, injury issues, and Scottie Barnes as the Raptors lost Game 1 of their best-of-seven series to the 76ers.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.