Mina Starsiak Hawk Says She Was 'Naive' About Working with Family: ‘Wish I Had Known How Bad It Could Be’

Mina Starsiak Hawk is reflecting on the sometimes tumultuous journey she and her family have been on throughout the HGTV series’ eight seasons.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Mina AF, which dropped ahead of Good Bones’ series finale Tuesday, Starsiak Hawk read a question from a listener asking what she wishes she had known before finding fame on the long-running renovation show.

“I think I knew … that this was going to be hard and it was going to challenge relationships, because when you put anything under a spotlight, in a pressure cooker, there’s the opportunity to explode,” she says. “And I myself am not stable enough to not explode at times."

Starsiak Hawk notes that her "whole complicated family organization," many members of which are involved in her business and in the creation of Good Bones, includes a lot of different personalities and "people with so many different issues, weaknesses, things left to learn.”

She adds, “I just wish I had known how bad it could be.”

The HGTV star has been open about her falling out with her mom and co-star Karen E. Laine,

On the podcast, she explains that she'd had difficulties with her mom before the show but the pair overcame them, so she felt that if "we made it through all that, we can make it through this,”

“[I was] naive to think that these people who came along and were part of this with me and supported me while I gave them an opportunity along the way would always feel the value of that opportunity," she adds. "It’s just really hard being on the other side and feeling like some of the people that have been part of this feel like they are where they are today, with the opportunities they have today, in spite of me, not, in part, because of an opportunity that was provided. And that’s just kind of hard.”

Starsiak Hawk started her Indianapolis-based company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, with Laine in 2007. Laine stepped back from the company in 2019, but continued to appear on Good Bones alongside her daughter and their team.

The star went on to say that she wishes she’d understood how much the situation would challenge her mentally and emotionally — though she noted that she still loves making television and has a positive relationship with HGTV.

“I think being so young [when the show started], not having the understanding even enough to know what boundaries I needed to set, is what I would say is something I wish I had known,” she continues. “That you need to be firm and understand your boundaries from the very beginning because it’s really hard to change. It’s hard to go back.”



Starsiak Hawk announced in August that the series’ eighth season would be its last.

When filming the final season, she told PEOPLE, “There were definitely some challenging [moments] because my mom and I were in some of the most challenging places I felt we've been.” While filming the season premiere, she said, she and her mother had just had “a knockdown drag-out [fight] during demo.”

“I was like, ‘I wonder if anyone's going to be able to tell,’” she said. “And of course, you can't because that's the idea. People . . . that's not why they're tuning in to watch Good Bones. That's not what they want.”

Starsiak Hawk has been open about tensions among her family members during previous conversations on her podcast.

On the Aug. 28 episode of Mina AF, Starsiak Hawk shared a dilemma she faced over whether to address conflicts with her mom and brothers, Tad and William, ahead of her 5-year-old son Jack’s birthday party. (She and husband Steve Hawk are also parents to daughter Charlie, who turned 3 in September.)

“My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place,” she revealed. “My brother William and I are in a kind of like a nonexistent place. It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

“We all always coexist,” she continued. “We went on family vacation together and everyone is pleasant enough around each other. And is that the good thing, the right thing, or is that all just being wildly dysfunctional?”

Mina AF is available to stream now. The series finale of Good Bones airs Tuesday, October 17 at 9 p.m on HGTV.



