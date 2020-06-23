Mina Starsiak Hawk Just Opened a Home Store and Wine Bar in Indianapolis

Photo credit: Mina Starsiak Hawk - Instagram

From House Beautiful

It's no secret that several HGTV stars have taken their careers to the next level by establishing local retail stores. Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia empire includes Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas; Home Town's Ben and Erin Napier have a lifestyle store in Laurel, Mississippi. The latest HGTV star setting up shop in her home town? Good Bones host Mina Starsiak Hawk, who just opened a home store—complete with a quaint bistro.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Located on the south side of downtown Indianapolis, Two Chicks District Co. offers a variety home decor items and furnishings, from textured throw pillows to leather armchairs. Whether you're looking to achieve farmhouse style or a midcentury modern aesthetic, there are plenty of gorgeous products to shop. The best part? Once you're done shopping for your home, you can enjoy a drink in the bistro located at the front of the store. It offers wine, beer, sandwiches, and snacks.

Ahead of the Two Chicks District Co.'s grand opening, Hawk shared her excitement on Instagram, posting photos of the store. "This has been many years in the making and we all hope that you love it as much as we do!" she wrote in the caption.

Story continues

Want to check out Hawk's new store? Two Chicks District Co. is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. On Sundays, the store is open from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Customers will be required to wear a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like