Mina Starsiak Hawk 'Feeling Funky' After Recent Work Opportunity Fell Through Following End of 'Good Bones'

“I’m just constantly questioning everything I do," the HGTV star admits on the latest episode of her podcast Mina AF

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Mina Starsiak Hawk admitted she’s been feeling “down” after a work-related disappointment.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Mina AF, the HGTV star opens up about a recent visit to New York with her husband Steve Hawk, which was supposed to be a work trip.

“The work thing that, I can’t talk about it yet, was locked,” she says of the opportunity. “It was locked in. That was the word that was used. And I said ‘You sure it’s locked?’ If it’s locked, I’m going to book my tickets.”

She booked their flights and a hotel stay for three nights, but then found out, “Turns out you can unlock things that are locked.”

Since their bookings were nonrefundable, Mina and Steve — who are parents to 5-year-old son Jack and 3-year-old daughter Charlie —made the trip to New York anyway as a family vacation, which she says was “honestly, was kind of nice.”

However, the cancellation still left her feeling unsettled. Mina has previously opened up about having an uncertain path following the end of her long-running HGTV show Good Bones this fall.

Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

“The thing I was supposed to go for that I can’t really talk about yet, that didn’t happen, that’s supposed to happen later ... I don’t know if that’s what kicked it off, but the last few days I’ve just been feeling funky, like down,” she says.

“When I get in that space, I realize what is happening is I’m just doing a lot of comparison to a lot of people that I shouldn’t,” she adds. “I’m making so many changes and so many decisions and not knowing if they’re the right ones or the good ones or the ones that are going to backfire.”

She continues, “I’m just constantly questioning everything I do, or don’t do. And every once in a while it just kind of gets to me when I am feeling a little bit, I don’t know, I guess vulnerable. I let that outside s--- creep in."

Some of that discomfort comes from comparing herself to her fellow HGTV stars, she says: "[I] see someone else doing something on the network that’s like, ‘Why wasn’t I asked to do that?’ or whatever it is.”

Story continues

Related: Mina Starsiak Hawk Says She’ll Continue to Work with HGTV After End of 'Good Bones'

Mina concludes that the feeling is no doubt relatable for her listeners.

“I’m sure you guys all get it,” she says. “There’s those people, or person, that you compare yourself to, and while we all want to pretend we’re above it, we’re just human and that’s what we do.”

Good Bones, wrapped its eight-season run in October. In an August episode of the podcast, she shared, “Today, I filmed my last few pickups for Good Bones. Not Good Bones season 8, but for Good Bones. So it is official, that’s a wrap, folks.” The series premiered in 2016.

Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

In an episode of her podcast released ahead of the finale, she said she’d continue to work with HGTV and pursue future television opportunities.

“I still love it,” she said. “I love what I do. And I actually — weirdly enough, even though it was never a goal of mine — I love making TV. I love working with the people. I love doing something different every day, and something that’s challenging. And I have a great relationship with the network still, and moving forward will still do things with them.”

Related: Mina Starsiak Hawk Says She Was 'Naive' About Working with Family: ‘Wish I Had Known How Bad It Could Be’

However, Mina — who’s been candid about her falling out with her mom and costar Karen E. Laine and her brother Tad — acknowledged the challenges that came with finding fame on the show.

“I think I knew … that this was going to be hard and it was going to challenge relationships, because when you put anything under a spotlight, in a pressure cooker, there’s the opportunity to explode,” she said. “And I myself am not stable enough to not explode at times."

Mina noted that her "whole complicated family organization," many members of which have been involved in her business and in the creation of Good Bones, includes a lot of different personalities and "people with so many different issues, weaknesses, things left to learn.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added, “I just wish I had known how bad it could be.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.