The Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shareholders might be rather concerned because the share price has dropped 39% in the last month. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 36%: better than the market.

Mimecast isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Mimecast saw its revenue grow at 28% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 11% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Mimecast. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MIME Income Statement, March 20th 2020

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Mimecast stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Mimecast shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 35%. The market shed around 14%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 11% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mimecast that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Mimecast better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

